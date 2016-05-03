Fitch: DBS's Credit Profile Resilient; Buffers Strong in 1Q16

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) DBS Group Holdings' (DBS, AA-/F1+/Stable) credit profile remains resilient, supported by strong loss-absorption buffers and steady operating metrics in 1Q16, Fitch Ratings says. Pre-tax profit rose 4% to SGD1.4bn in 1Q16 from a year earlier, primarily driven by the 8.5% rise in net interest income and 2.5% increase in net fee and commission income, which offset higher operating expenses and a 12.6% drop in trading and investment income. DBS's gross customer loans fell 1% (in constant-currency terms) from the previous quarter, due to a decline in China-related trade loans, which reflects a slowing economy in the region. We expect DBS, similar to its local peers, to deliver weak loan growth for the rest of 2016. Fitch believes that DBS's overall asset quality remains sound despite a 9.2% quarterly increase in non-performing assets (NPAs). The increase was due to specific loan accounts originated in India and Hong Kong. DBS management had warned about the potential impact from a sharp depreciation in the yuan in 4Q15 on some of its Hong Kong SME accounts. Notably, there were no signs of systemic weakness. The decline in commodity prices has yet to have any significant impact on its commodity-related loans. Based on the bank's stress test, allowances related to the oil and gas sector would not be more than SGD200m if oil prices stay at USD20 per barrel for a prolonged period. The bank's total exposure to the oil and gas sector amounted to SGD22bn (59.4% of its common equity Tier 1 capital at end-2015), of which SGD17bn were loans, at end-2015. The bank did not disclose further details on the sector in 1Q16. The bank's specific-allowance charge-off remained low at 18bp on average gross loans (1Q15: 22bp). We expect the bank's healthy provision buffer of 134.2% of NPAs - of which 77.8% are general provisions - to cushion any potential asset-quality deterioration that may arise if the global economy hits a rough patch. DBS's liquidity remained strong with Singapore-dollar and US-dollar gross loan-to-deposit ratios (LDRs) stabilising at 83% and 88% at end-March compared with the quarter before. The average Singapore-dollar and all-currency liquidity coverage ratios (LCR) of 504% and 119% respectively exceeded the regulatory end-point minimum of 100%. In view of a contracting loan book in 1Q16, higher-cost fixed deposits were selectively reduced. This helped to raise the bank's current and savings accounts (CASA) ratio to 61.8% at end-March 2016 from 57.9% at end-March 2015. The bank's capital position remains sound in Fitch's view. The fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio reached 13.2% at end-March 2016 (end-2015: 12.4%, March 2015: 12.2%). The leverage ratio of 7.8% (end-2015: 7.3%, March 2015: 7.1%) remains solid and much better than the minimum 3% stipulated by the Basel Committee. The bank's surplus general allowances of SGD629m at end-March, currently not included in the calculation of Tier 2 capital ratio, provide some buffer against worsening credit quality without any impact on the bank's capital ratios. DBS's strong capitalisation compensates for its higher exposure to riskier Asian economies, and is a bulwark against rising economic uncertainty. We expect its capital ratios to stay high, given its healthy internal capital generation as asset growth slows. For more information about the key rating drivers and sensitivities for DBS, please see "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", published on 14 August 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research DBS Bank Ltd. here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.