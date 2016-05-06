Fitch Assigns 'BBB+' Rating to BOQ's Basel III Tier 2 Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Queensland Limited's (BOQ, A-/Stable) AUD150m Basel III Tier 2 notes due 10 May 2026 a rating of 'BBB+'. The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital securities for regulatory capital purposes. BOQ can redeem all the notes on 10 May 2021 and each interest payment date thereafter, if the notes no longer qualify as regulatory capital or their tax-treatment changes. In all cases, the redemption can only go ahead with written approval from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and as long as the notes are replaced with similar or better quality regulatory capital instruments or if APRA confirms BOQ's capital position will remain adequate after the redemption. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated one notch below BOQ's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-', with one notch for loss severity and zero notches for incremental non-performance risk, in line with Fitch's approach to rating hybrid capital securities. The one notch for loss severity is Fitch's base-case approach for Basel III Tier 2 instruments, while no incremental notching is applied for non-performance risk, as the VR already captures the point of non-viability. The notes would convert to equity in part or in full if APRA deems that without the conversion, BOQ is non-viable. All the notes would convert to equity if BOQ needed a public-sector capital injection to avoid non-viability. The proportion of notes required to be converted to equity would be written-off if BOQ could not convert the notes within five business days of the trigger event date. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the securities are sensitive to movements in BOQ's VR. For more details on BOQ's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary, "Fitch Affirms Five Australian Regional Banks; Outlooks Stable", dated 17 November 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com BOQ's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term Issuer-Default Rating: 'F2' Viability Rating: 'a-' Support Rating: '3' Support Rating Floor: 'BB' Senior unsecured long-term debt: 'A-' Subordinated debt (legacy Tier 2): 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004080 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.