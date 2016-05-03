Fitch: Sri Lanka IMF Agreement Faces Implementation Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, May 03 (Fitch) Sri Lanka's USD1.5bn three-year IMF programme eases near-term balance-of-payments risks but will require sustained commitment from the authorities to address long-standing weaknesses in external and public finances, Fitch Ratings says. It therefore has no immediate impact on Sri Lanka's 'B+'/Negative sovereign rating. The IMF said the staff-level agreement on an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would be considered by its executive board in early June. Sri Lanka's previous IMF programme ended in 2012. Sri Lanka formally requested IMF support in early February, and we noted the increased likelihood that the sovereign would require external liquidity support when we downgraded it by one notch later that month. The downgrade resulted from rising refinancing risks, a decline in FX reserves, and weakening public finances. An EFF could boost investor confidence and reduce Sri Lanka's vulnerability to shifts in investor sentiment like that of last year, when investors sold off the equivalent of nearly USD2bn in local-currency government securities. Foreign-exchange reserves, which were USD6.2bn at end-March, would be temporarily bolstered by USD1.5bn from the IMF and potentially USD650m from other multilateral agencies. But refinancing risk remains high. Sri Lanka has large external debts to refinance, with over USD3bn of external debt coming due in 2016 and an external liquidity ratio far below the 'B' and 'BB' category medians. The programme sets ambitious fiscal targets that may be hard to achieve. It aims to slash Sri Lanka's fiscal deficit to 3.5% of GDP in 2020 from a recently restated 7.4% last year, partly through comprehensive tax system reform. Persistently low government revenue, which has dropped to around 12% of GDP, is a key contributor to fiscal weakness, and implementing reforms to the tax system could be challenging (last November's budget did not outline any major tax reforms). A significant pick-up in revenues will be required to meet the 2016 budget's deficit target of 5.4%, because non-discretionary government expenditure is high: salaries and interest payments account for almost 40% of the total. Potential crystallisation of SOE debt on the sovereign's balance sheet remains a fiscal risk. High GDP growth has supported Sri Lanka's credit profile, but the country is likely to face a period of adjustment under its IMF programme that could have a negative effect on economic performance in the short term. Fiscal and monetary tightening could be pro-cyclical, while the central bank's planned shift to an inflation-targeting regime could push total public debt higher in local-currency terms if the rupee weakened, as nearly half of all public debt is foreign-currency denominated. But successful programme implementation should set Sri Lanka's economy on a more sustainable and robust footing once the adjustment is complete. We assigned a Negative Outlook to Sri Lanka's ratings at the same time as the downgrade on 29 February despite the likelihood of agreement with the IMF on a programme, in part because of the country's patchy implementation record with previous programmes. We will continue to monitor and assess progress under the programme, as it is likely to be key to the evolution of Sri Lanka's ratings and Outlook. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87 8159">Click here to for the most recent Full Rating Report on Sri Lanka. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87 9878">Click here for "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q16". Contact: Sagarika Chandra Associate Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9921 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.