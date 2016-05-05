Fitch Affirms India's EXIM at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the ratings of the policy institution is Stable. The full list of the rating action is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR EXIM's rating is equalised with that of the Indian sovereign (BBB-/Stable) based on its key policy role of financing, facilitating and promoting India's foreign trade, and its establishment by a statute that ensures strong linkages with the government. The Export-Import Bank of India Act, 1981 requires the government to directly own 100% of EXIM. The government's strong control of EXIM is further highlighted by representation from three government ministries - the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Commerce and Industry - on its board. Under the act, EXIM can only be liquidated with the approval of the government and this need not be in line with liquidation laws that apply to other companies. EXIM also acts as an agent of the government in extending line of credit loans (35% of the loan book at the end of the financial year to March 2015 (FY15)) to other developing economies. The Indian government guarantees the principal and interest on these loans, which EXIM extends at the government's behest, and provides EXIM with interest subsidies for them. The government's periodic capital injections - INR13bn in each of FY15 and FY16 - and the Reserve Bank of India providing liquidity support to EXIM in the past underscore the strength of EXIM's linkage with the sovereign. Fitch does not assign EXIM a Viability Rating (VR) given its policy role-oriented business profile. The Stable Outlook on the rating mirrors the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR EXIM's rating is equalised to that of the sovereign and would move in tandem with the sovereign's rating. Further, any perceived or actual weakening of the linkages between EXIM and the sovereign, by way of sustained deviation of EXIM's business model from its policy focus or reduction in the government's ownership below 100%, could lead Fitch to revise its rating down from the sovereign rating. Fitch does not expect EXIM's linkage with the sovereign to undergo any change in the near term. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Jobin Jacob Associate Director +91 22 4000 1773 Tertiary Analyst Saswata Guha Director +91 22 4000 1741 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004011 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.