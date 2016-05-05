Fitch Downgrades Banque Gabonaise de Developpement to 'RD'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banque Gabonaise de Developpement's (BGD) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'RD' (Restricted Default). The Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been revised to 'No Floor' from 'B' and Support Rating (SR) downgraded to '5' from '4'. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all ratings. Fitch has withdrawn BGD's ratings as insufficient information is available to the agency to maintain a timely rating opinion. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BGD. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SR AND SRF The downgrade follows the non-repayment by BGD of XAF871m outstanding private senior debt that matured in September 2014 (original amount of XAF10bn issued in September 2008). Fitch has only recently become aware of the non-payment, hence the delay in the rating action. According to Fitch's rating definitions, 'RD' ratings indicate an issuer that in our view has experienced an uncured payment default on a bond, loan or other material obligation but which has not entered into liquidation or ceased operating, which is the case for BGD. The Gabonese state holds a 52% direct stake in BGD as well as a 17% indirect stake through the Gabonese Caisse des Depots et Consignations, the state's investment arm. In Fitch's opinion, the default in payment on BGD's senior obligation evidenced that timely support from the Gabonese state (B+/Stable) is not reliable. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SR AND SRF Not applicable The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; withdrawn Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; withdrawn Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor: revised to 'RD' from 'B'; withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Gilbert Hobeika Associate Director +44 20 3530 1004 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004040 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.