Fitch Affirms Etiqa Insurance Entities at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the core insurance operating entities of the Etiqa group, namely Etiqa Insurance Berhad (EIB), Etiqa Takaful Berhad (ETB) and Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd (EIPL) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings affirmation reflects Etiqa group's strong market franchise as one of Malaysia's major insurance groups, with dominant market positioning in the insurance and takaful sector. The ratings also consider the group's sound capitalisation, supported by the core operating entities' steady profitability and manageable investment risks. Fitch continues to regard EIB, ETB and EIPL as the core subsidiaries of Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and as such, all have been assigned the group rating. These entities share common branding, operational procedures, processes, management and resources. All three core operating entities are wholly owned by MAHB and contributed to more than 90% of the group's total gross premiums in 2015. Fitch believes MAHB has adequate financial and capital strength to support the core operating entities if needed. The group's general insurance and takaful business led a market share of 13% in 2015 by gross direct premiums in Malaysia, while its life and family takaful arm captured a 9% market share by new business premiums. The group's market position in Singapore is considered modest. The general business portfolio only represented 1% of total industry premiums, and the life business is still in infancy stage. At group aggregate level, MAHB's absolute-size by total equity and net premiums is smaller than at other Fitch-rated regional insurance groups. All three entities maintained strong capitalisation relative to their business profiles. EIB, ETB and EIPL reported regulatory risk-based capital ratios at 276%, 162% and 293%, respectively, in December 2015, well above the regulatory minimum benchmarks. The strong capitalisation is underpinned by ongoing surplus growth and sound capital management practices at the entity and group level. Fitch views MAHB's consolidated financial leverage as manageable at 15% in 2015, well within the median guidelines for its rating category. The core operating entities' investment mix remains prudent and liquid. Each insurance and takaful fund maintained more than 80% of invested assets in fixed-income securities, cash and deposits at end-2015. The core entities' exposure to risky assets, such as equities, is manageable. Fitch does not expect the investment strategy to deviate significantly in the near-term. The three operating entities continued to report healthy underwriting margins in 2015, with their general businesses' combined ratios below 100%. The group's bottom-line profitability in 2015 measured by pre-tax return-on-assets and return-on-equity declined to 1.9% (2014: 2.6%) and 9% (2014: 12%), respectively, due to lower investment returns and slower premium growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term. However, the rating could be upgraded over a longer-term if there is a sustained improvement in the core operating entities' financial fundamentals in terms of enhanced market presence, sound profitability and strong capitalisation at the consolidated level. Key triggers for a ratings downgrade include: - changes in EIB's, ETB's or EIPL's status as a core operating entity of the Etiqa group - deterioration in the core operating entities' financial fundamentals, with EIB's statutory risk-based capital-ratio falling below 200% persistently, EIB's and ETB's general insurance and takaful combined-ratio above 105% consistently or a sharp decline in EIB's and ETB's lapse rates/mortality profits in the life and family takaful business - sustained increase in MAHB's consolidated financial leverage by more than 30%. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Ng Associate Director +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9920 Committee Chairperson Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 