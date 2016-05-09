Fitch: Surging Mortgages Fuel Credit Risks for China Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 08 (Fitch) Strong growth in new lending to China's residential mortgage sector brings additional credit risks, says Fitch Ratings. New mortgages of CNY2.2trn (USD344bn) accounted for 45% of the increase in total loans at 14 rated Chinese banks in 2015 (2014: 25%), as weaker economic conditions suppressed demand for other types of lending and loans-for-bonds swaps distort data for infrastructure loans. Mortgages made up a fifth of banks' loan books at end-2015. <script id="infogram_0_0ef86437-5396-4559-976e-6baa999d0cd3" title="FW_2016_05_05" src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?RuK" type="text/javascript"> Easier access to mortgage loans, helped by relaxations in downpayment requirements and an easing of home purchase restrictions in some cities, appear to have fuelled strong rises in real estate prices in first- and second-tier cities across China. Year-on-year property values to end-March 2016 reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, for example, rose by 63% in Shenzhen and 40% in Shanghai. Authorities there, as well as in Wuhan and Nanjing, tightened rules on home purchases in March 2016, in an effort to cool the rise in real estate prices, but it is too early to tell whether this will be effective. Banks prioritise mortgage lending because it attracts a 50% risk weight (and is secured), compared with 75% for micro loans and 100% for general corporate loans. We estimate average loan-to-value ratios on mortgage loans to be below 50%, but this does not necessarily indicate that collateral values are sufficient to offset potential losses in the event of a sharp downturn in real estate prices. There is no experience of a deep and prolonged real estate stress in China, and historical loss data is limited, so banks could be exposed to significant losses if there were market disruptions. Losses may also arise in corporate loans secured by real estate as a steep fall in property prices could diminish the value of collateral used for other loans, which would weaken banks' overall lending capacity and increase borrowers' default probabilities. Reported non-performing loans (NPL) for residential mortgage portfolios in China were just 0.3% of gross loans at end-2015, well below the system-wide ratio (1.6%). We think published metrics understate system-wide NPLs in China's banking sector. The largest providers of mortgage loans are the four large state-owned banks - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, and Bank of China (all rated A/Stable/bb) - plus China Merchants Bank (BBB/Stable/bb-). Mortgages at one mid-tier bank, Industrial Bank (BB+/Stable/b), rose by 150% in 2015 alone. Infrastructure projects accounted for 17% of total new lending in 2015, although actual growth could be higher because some loans extended to local government financing vehicles are being swapped into debt securities under a Ministry of Finance programme. The long-term nature of infrastructure loans means the portfolios are unseasoned and it is too early to detect impairments. New lending to SMEs and agriculture - sectors largely privately owned - is slowing, according to central bank figures, despite government incentives such as lower reserve requirements and capital charges. Other segments of China's economy may struggle to access bank funding because mortgages are consuming such a high share of new credit flows, and banks appear more reluctant to lend to sectors considered higher risk. The steady deceleration of new lending to SMEs and rural areas also suggests that demand is sluggish across some parts of the private sector. The Issuer Default Ratings of all Chinese banks are underpinned by expectations of sovereign support, and Fitch believes the sovereign faces rising contingent liabilities associated with the large and rapid increase in debt in the economy since 2008. As the banking sector expands it increases its potential to affect the sovereign's rating - especially if the sector weakens. Contact: Jack Yuan Associate Director, Banks +86 21 5097 3038 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building 8 Century Avenue, Pudong Shanghai 200120, China Jaclyn Wang Associate Director, Banks +86 21 5097 3189 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.