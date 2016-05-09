Fitch: Regulatory Risk in Baidu's Search Business Adds to Challenges

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Chinese authorities' investigation into Baidu, Inc. (A/Stable) after the death of a student, who accused the company of promoting false medical information on its search engine, highlights the heightened regulatory risk facing Baidu's core search business. Baidu's reputation has been affected by this incident. The outcome of the investigation and any actions arising may harm Baidu's profitability, and the company's credit profile will hinge on its ability to manage its relationships with the government and other regulatory bodies to maintain its dominant position. In addition, Baidu's expanding transaction services, including the online-to-offline (O2O) services, could expose the company to legal or regulatory intervention risk as it may be held responsible for the final results of transactions. To date, its responsibility has been broadly limited to ensuring the legitimacy of service providers. Baidu is trying to migrate its business model to connect people with services rather than information. Unlike Tencent Holdings Limited (A+/Stable) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (A+/Stable), which mainly hold strategic stakes in their O2O ventures, Baidu runs and controls its O2O operations. We expect China's internet industry to continue to expand rapidly. However, development will be marked by growing tension between the government's desire to harness the internet to aid economic growth, rising demand for corporate social responsibility and greater state oversight of online content. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently said that chasing clicks should not be the primary goal for websites; online shops should combat counterfeit items; social media sites should fight rumours; and search engines should not rank results mainly on sponsored links. One possible investigation outcome could be stricter controls over medical internet advertising that require Baidu to remove certain search listings. The company could also voluntarily remove certain medical paid search listings to restore consumer trust. Either way, Baidu's short-term profitability may be affected. We believe Baidu has the ability and experience to deal with the current incident. It is not the first time that Baidu has encountered such problems. In November 2008, Baidu removed paid search listings of certain medical companies after reports by China Central Television showed some links in Baidu's paid search results led to unlicensed companies. These companies accounted for 10%-15% of Baidu's revenue at that time. The clean-up hurt Baidu's 4Q08 and 1Q09 financial performance significantly, but profitability rebounded quickly in 2Q09. Recovery in Baidu's profitability this time may take longer because China's search engine market is expanding more slowly. Baidu's search service revenue rose 27% in 2015, compared with about 80% in 2008. In addition, the current incident comes as Baidu is investing heavily in its transaction services, which are facing tough competition. The medical and healthcare industry is one of the top five contributors to Baidu's revenue. According to iResearch, medical companies in China spent CNY6.4bn on online advertising in 2013, of which 91% was on search engines and their advertising network alliances. Based on this, Fitch estimates medical companies accounted for 15%-20% of Baidu's 2013 revenue. We do not expect Baidu's pay-for-performance (P4P) services to be reclassified as online advertising, following the investigation. P4P services are currently not subject to China's advertising laws and regulations, as they are not classified as online advertising. However, if P4P were to be reclassified, Baidu would be required to ensure the content of its P4P customers' listings is fair and accurate. The burden of content examination may lead Baidu to limit certain categories of listings on its website. We believe the incident is unlikely to jeopardise Baidu's dominance in China's search engine market, although profitability could come under pressure in the short term. The company continues to have strong competitive advantages in scale-based network effects and technology innovation. 