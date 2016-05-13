Fitch Rates CICCHK's MTN Programme, USD Notes Final 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China International Capital Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited's (CICCHK; BBB+/Stable) USD2bn medium-term note (MTN) programme a final long-term rating of 'BBB+'. At the same time, Fitch has assigned the USD500m 2.75% fixed-rate senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued under the MTN programme final ratings of 'BBB+'. The notes are issued by CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited (CICC Hong Kong Finance), and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CICCHK, which established CICC Hong Kong Finance as an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV). In place of a guarantee, China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC; BBB+/Stable) has provided a keepwell deed to ensure that CICCHK and CICC Hong Kong Finance have sufficient liquidity to meet their respective obligations for the notes. The issuance amount is within Fitch's expectation of CICC's leverage outlook when we rated it in April 2016. CICCHK plans to use the proceeds of the note issue for working capital and general corporate purposes. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 5 May 2016 following the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. CICCHK is the sole offshore investment banking arm of CICC. It is wholly owned by CICC, highly integrated into the latter's operations and is a core subsidiary. It is also the primary overseas platform of CICC for investment and offshore financing and handles all of CICC's cross-border investment banking business, which is integral to CICC's strategic focus in expanding its international franchise. CICCHK represented 23.4% of CICC's total assets and accounted for 18.5% of CICC's total revenue in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings on the senior notes under the MTN programme primarily reflect our assessment of an extremely high probability of support from CICC to both CICCHK and CICC Hong Kong Finance. In Fitch's opinion, a default by the guarantor or issuer would create huge reputational risk for CICC and damage its franchise. The guaranteed notes constitute direct, unsubordinated, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of CICC Hong Kong Finance and will rank pari passu with all of its other existing and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. With the keepwell deed, CICC intends to ensure CICCHK and CICC Hong Kong Finance to meet their obligations under the guaranteed notes, and remain solvent and a going concern at all times. There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee. Nevertheless, the agreement at the parent level suggests a very strong propensity for CICC to support the guarantor and issuer, if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES The MTN programme's ratings would be directly correlated to notable changes in the willingness or ability of CICC to support the guarantor or issuer. Contact: Primary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Clark Wu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of the Relevant Committee: 29 April 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.