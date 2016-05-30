Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to National RMBS Trust 2016-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: National RMBS Trust 2016-1 here SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to National RMBS Trust 2016-1 mortgage-backed pass-through and floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian prime residential mortgages originated by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA-/Stable/F1+). The ratings are as follows: AUD690m Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable AUD245m Class B notes: 'AA-(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable AUD15m Class C notes: 'NR(EXP)sf' The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of National RMBS Trust 2016-1. At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of AUD750,919,572 of loans underwritten by NAB. The pool has weighted-average seasoning of 30 months, with a weighted-average unindexed current loan to value ratio of 58.7% and a weighted-average current indexed loan to value ratio of 57.5%. The current average borrower loan size is AUD301,695. Investment loans represent 23.5% of the pool and interest-only loans represent 20.1%. KEY RATING DRIVERS The transaction has initial class A subordination of 8.0%. Interest is paid sequentially (after expenses) towards the class A notes, class B and then class C notes. Reimbursement of all losses is paid after the distribution of interest on class B notes. Principal will be allocated pro-rata to the class A, class B and class C notes if certain conditions are met. Liquidity support will be provided via excess spread, principal draws and a liquidity facility, sized at 1.9% of the notes' balance, with a facility floor of AUD1.425m. The liquidity facility will amortise, subject to the floor, while performance-based triggers are satisfied. NAB has considerable experience in mortgage lending and servicing. It originates loans through its nationwide branch network, mobile sales force, online and telephone sales operations and third-party mortgage brokers. NAB's residential mortgage arrears have generally tracked in line with Fitch's Dinkum Index for prime RMBS. The effect of ranking the class C note interest at the bottom of the interest waterfall is that the transaction benefits from increased excess spread to cover losses and charge-offs and withstand liquidity shocks. EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES Unexpected decreases in residential property value, increases in the frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base-case. This could result in potentially negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch has evaluated National RMBS Trust 2016-1's expected ratings sensitivity to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found the class A notes' ratings remained stable under each of Fitch's mild and severe default and recovery scenarios. The analysis found the class B notes' ratings were sensitive to the mild and severe default and recovery scenarios. Under increased default stresses of 15% and 30%, the class B rating dropped to 'Asf'. Under a reduced recovery rate stress of 15% and 30%, the class B rating dropped to 'Asf' and 'BBB+sf' respectively. The rating was severely impacted by the combination scenario of 15% and 30% increased defaults and 15% and 30% decrease in recovery rates, with ratings at 'BBB+sf' and 'BBB-sf' respectively. The transaction structure supports lenders' mortgage insurance independent ratings for the class A notes. Lenders' mortgage insurance is not required to support the rating due to the level of credit support provided by the lower notes. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files, focusing on the underwriting procedures conducted by NAB compared to NAB's credit policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that would impact Fitch's rating analysis. Key Rating Drivers and Expected Rating Sensitivities are further discussed in the corresponding presale report entitled "National RMBS Trust 2016-1", published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms. Contacts: Primary Analyst David Carroll Director +612 8256 0333 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Brenden Asplin Associate Director +12 8256 0340 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +612 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. The source of information identified for this rating action was NAB, as arranger and the issuer's counsel King & Wood Mallesons. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. 