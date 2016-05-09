Fitch Affirms Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank Ireland; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ulster Bank Limited's (UBL) and Ulster Bank Ireland Limited's (UBIL) Long and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'/'F2' and 'BBB'/'F2', respectively. The Outlooks on both banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed UBL's and UBIL's Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bb'. The rating actions follow Fitch's review of UBL's and UBIL's ultimate parent, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBSG, BBB+/Stable/F2; see 'Fitch Affirms Royal Bank of Scotland Group at BBB+; Outlook Stable' dated 6 May 2016). A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Ratings (SRs) of UBL and UBIL reflect a high probability of support from RBSG in case of need. UBL's IDRs are equalised with those of RBSG, reflecting the subsidiary's role in the group and the increasing integration of UBL's Northern Irish business into the group's personal and business banking division. UBIL's Long-term IDR is rated one notch below RBSG's to reflect our view that UBIL has a clear role in the RBS group as the group's subsidiary in Ireland, which is outside its UK home. In October 2015, the group separated its Northern Ireland and Irish businesses, with the latter booked in UBIL. VR UBL and UBIL have the same VRs as UBIL's large size drives our assessment of UBL's consolidated financial profile. The VRs reflect improved financial performance at both entities that are the result of successful deleveraging and further risk reduction during 2015. The VRs also reflect Fitch's expectation that material challenges remain. Despite material improvements, asset quality remains weak and has a high influence on the VRs. The improvements were the result of successful deleveraging ahead of the group's initial plan, but impaired loans remain high. However, reserve coverage of legacy impaired loans reduces tail risk from falling collateral values. The banks have returned to profitability which, however, remains weak. Fitch expects profitability to improve further over the medium term, which should be helped by new business growth. However, net interest income is likely to remain under pressure from a large stock of low margin tracker mortgages on UBIL's loan book. Capitalisation and liquidity have continued to benefit from deleveraging, with the group reporting strong capital ratios. However, we do not believe that current capital levels will be sustained in the longer-term, given the likelihood of dividends being up-streamed in 2016. We expect the bank's capitalisation to remain adequate, in line with regulatory requirements. Deleveraging has also been positive for the group's funding and liquidity profile as the balance sheet has been reduced. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and SRs and UBIL's senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the role of these subsidiaries within RBSG and to changes in RBSG's ability to support them. The ratings could be downgraded if Fitch concludes that these subsidiaries no longer fit into RBSG's core strategy, which we currently do not expect. UBIL's IDRs could become equalised with RBSG's if the subsidiary becomes more closely integrated within the wider group and develops a track record of adequate profitability. UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and senior debt ratings are also sensitive to changes in RBSG's IDRs. VR UBL's and UBIL's VRs could see upward momentum if asset quality improves further. The VR could also benefit from improved operating performance, which in the past two years has been lifted by releases from loan impairment allowances. Fitch believes that downward pressure on the VR is limited in the near term given reduced tail risks after the successful de-risking of the banks. Given UBIL's large size relative to UBL, the VRs of both entities are primarily driven by developments at UBIL. The VRs of both entities could diverge if capital and funding become less fungible between the two entities, or if the group structure changes. The rating actions are as follows: Ulster Bank Limited Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Ulster Bank Ireland Limited Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB/F2' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Contact: Primary Analysts Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analysts Aabid Hanif Associate Director +44 20 3530 1786 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.