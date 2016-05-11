Fitch: Low Retail Volumes Challenge Taiwan Securities Firms

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 11 (Fitch) Taiwanese securities firms are facing new challenges as retail investors increasingly avoid the domestic stock market, says Fitch Ratings. We expect the waning of retail investor interest to continue because investment returns are low, including those achieved on traditional wealth management products distributed by brokers. Alternatives, such as real estate and offshore investments, have been offering higher returns. Retail investors make up over 90% of Taiwanese securities firms' customers, with institutional investors mainly served by foreign brokers operating locally. Average daily turnover on Taiwan's stock market was TWD111bn (USD3.7bn) over 2011-2015, down 20% from 2006-2010. Much of the decline is due to lower retail activity. Retail investors represented 59% of total trading volumes in 2015, down from 71% in 2010 and 86% in 2000. <script id="infogram_0_ad4974d0-2b55-4272-b1d2-a69e73e99e46" title="FW_160510_Retail Investors Shy Away From Taiwan Stock Market" src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?rIE" type="text/javascript"> The Financial Supervisory Commission, which regulates securities firms in Taiwan, has allowed a broader range of wealth management and insurance products to be sold in an effort to diversify and improve securities firms' earnings. Consolidation is taking place and companies are making efforts to cut costs, but online brokers are squeezing, and often undercutting fees. Pressure on earnings continues, especially among smaller firms, which tend to be more dependent on simple brokerage activity and proprietary trading. The risk of smaller companies reporting periodic losses has increased. Ratings assigned to these smaller companies are in the 'BB' category and already reflect this and other risks. In 2015, 10 smaller securities companies, a third of fully licenced domestic securities firms, reported net losses. This is a continuation of a trend with smaller securities firms having, on average, reported three years of losses in the last 10. However, the losses were typically moderate relative to equity, as risk appetite tends to be well controlled and stop-loss limits conservative. Larger firms tend to have healthy balance sheets, with strong loss-absorption capacity and adequate liquidity. We believe negative brokerage prospects will continue to push small, loss-making securities firms out of the market and accelerate the trend for large brokers to expand through acquisitions. These companies are seeking to boost their customer base and achieve economies of scale to offset high fixed costs. Leading securities firms are also making acquisitions outside Taiwan in a drive to boost earnings and allocate capital to areas offering higher growth prospects, such as the banking sector. But expansion is forcing up leverage, and this is the primary factor putting pressure on the ratings of leading securities firms in Taiwan. Contact: Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road Taipei Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.