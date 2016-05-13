Fitch Affirms Region of Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Region of Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees' (LRMP) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed LRMP's billets de tresorerie (BT) programme at 'F1+' and at 'F1+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. Despite a slightly negative impact on the debt metrics, the recent creation of the new region Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees (LRMP) resulting from the merger of the Region of Languedoc-Roussillon and the Region of Midi-Pyrenees is neutral to the ratings. Although we forecast a weakening of the current margin, the Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations that LRMP would be able to maintain a sound financial profile and debt metrics at levels compatible with the ratings through the implementation of corrective measures. KEY RATING DRIVERS On 1 January 2016, the regions of Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrenees merged to form the larger Region of Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees. Fitch believes that the new region will achieve economies of scale over the medium- to long-term. However, the new region's budgetary performance will also depend on the decisions and policies made by its executive body (elected in December 2015). Also, the progressive convergence of tax rates (mainly on car registration fees) and spending policies (such as wages) may have a significant impact on revenue and spending, although it has not yet been decided how it will be implemented. Over the longer term, economies of scale and some possible transfers of competencies from departments may have an impact on LRMP's budgetary performance. Therefore, Fitch will monitor developments voted in by the new regional government through a new budget and will factor them into its forecasts. Assuming the public policy scope remains unchanged, Fitch assesses that the merger will have a negative impact on the debt metrics of the new region via a weakening of the debt payback ratio to a maximum of 5.1 years in 2018 (compared with respectively 5.5 years and 1.4 years at end-2015 for the regions of Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrenees). However, we are confident that new region will be able to restore debt metrics to levels compatible with the current ratings through the implementation of corrective measures. Over the medium-term, the dynamism of the new region's operating revenue will be affected by limited tax leeway and expected cuts in state transfers. Nevertheless, with operating expenditure restraint, the new region's current margin should remain in line with the current ratings at 20%, compared with 24% and 27%, respectively at end-2015 for the regions of Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrenees. We expect the new region's capital spending to remain sizeable over the medium-term. Flexibility on capital spending is limited by the new region's involvement in large investment projects, especially in transport infrastructure. Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows. Liquidity management policy is underpinned by the issuance of French commercial paper up to EUR200m and diverse available credit lines. Fitch views the new region's socio economic indicators as neutral to the ratings. The merged region generated a GDP per capita of EUR26,750 in 2014, compared with EUR24,300 and EUR29,200, respectively, for Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrenees. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of France's sovereign rating (AA/Stable), combined with an improvement of the intrinsic credit profile of the new region driven by an improving economy amid strong budgetary performance, could result in an upgrade of LRMP's ratings. A downgrade could result from negative rating action on the sovereign, or from a weakening of the new region's intrinsic credit profile resulting in a debt payback ratio of above four years. 