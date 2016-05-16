Fitch Affirms Naspers at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Naspers Limited's Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Short-Term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Naspers' profitability continues to be impacted by high development spend, particularly in global e-commerce. However, the visibility of future cash flow generation is improving, with positive free cash flow (FCF) in 1HFY16 (first half of the financial year ending March 2016). Fitch views Naspers implementing its strategy of 'optimising returns' by divesting low margin business as well as funding the recent acquisition of Avito through equity as signs of rationalisation in the portfolio and commitment to leverage metrics. Fitch expects Naspers' operational and financial profile to become more compatible with that of an investment grade rating if its development spend falls and if cash flow generation from e-commerce significantly improves over the next two years. 1HFY2016 results show that Naspers is facing challenges in its sub-Saharan Africa TV operations, and has to adjust to a weaker macroeconomic environment with FX volatility. Naspers is exposed to a significant FX mismatch as most of its operating cash flow is currently generated in rand (ZAR) from its South African pay-TV business, with a significant proportion of net debt in USD. Fitch intends to review Naspers' rating after the company's full year FY2016 results are published, which will be in USD as the reporting currency for the first time. KEY RATING DRIVERS E-commerce Risk Reduced Naspers has sold businesses with limited opportunities and/or low margin, including Mweb, Ricardo, 7 Pixel, Netretail, Heureka and Price Check. Fitch views these transactions and other disposals as a demonstration of management's focus on improving cash flow generation from the e-commerce business, by focusing on high margin opportunities. Video Entertainment Growth Naspers' South African (80%-owned) and sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) pay-TV business delivered limited growth in trading profits in 1HFY16, as overall currency devaluation has affected the SSA results, which is in line with our expectations for the region. While reported revenue growth in ZAR was good, profits were held back by sizeable USD costs and investment in ShowMax, a video-on-demand platform. Naspers has previously mitigated currency devaluation in African pay-TV by raising subscriptions, but opportunities to do this in 2016 have been limited by macroeconomic weakness. We expect funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (excluding satellite finance leases) to improve to slightly below 6x in financial year end 2016 (FYE2016) from 10x in FYE15, and FFO-adjusted net leverage (including satellite finance leases) to improve to slightly below 7x in FYE2016 from 11x in FYE15. Associates Underpin Investment Risks Naspers' 33.6% equity stake in Tencent (valued at USD63.7bn at current market price) and its 29% stake in Mail.ru (valued at USD1.2bn) are significant assets. However, in line with our rating methodology, the value of these two unencumbered minority stakes is not explicitly reflected in Fitch's credit metrics, only the dividends received. Partial stakes in these listed companies can be sold down fairly swiftly, allowing Naspers to repay all of its gross debt. Because of this potential liquidity source, the 'BB+' rating can tolerate weaker credit metrics until financial year end 2018 due to high development spend. However, the dependence on the value of equity stakes to reduce leverage is not commensurate with Fitch's view of an investment grade profile. Development Spend Naspers' investments in ecommerce through development spend is expected to reduce. The company continues its strategy to scale up its ecommerce assets, which Fitch views as positive if Naspers reaches dominant market positions followed by monetisation of assets to help improve cash generation. Pay-TV development spend in 1HFY16 has been fairly flat. It could have been lower if Naspers had not launched 'ShowMax', a subscription video on demand service to compete with Netflix. The consolidated development spend declined by 13% in 1HFY16 compared with the 1HFY15, which is a positive trend. Linked with improved ecommerce monetisation, this could result in significant growth in EBITDA for the consolidated ecommerce businesses. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Naspers include the following: - Revenue growth over the medium term driven mainly by global ecommerce and pay-TV in sub-Sahara. - Improving EBITDA margin to mid-teens in FY18 from 8.1% in FY15 as the development spend falls and revenue increases. - Capex to decline in FY16 and FY17 as the digital terrestrial TV roll out is completed. - Growing dividends to shareholders. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage (excluding satellite finance leases) remaining below 2.0x which corresponds to around 2.5x (including satellite finance leases) on a sustained basis. - Strong and sustainable FCF generation within 12-18 months, including improved cash flow contribution from the e-commerce division. - Solid operating performance from Naspers' core operations, as well as from the new pay-TV and ecommerce businesses that Naspers is currently developing. - A tangible commitment to balance the long-term interests of bondholders with those of shareholders. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x (excluding satellite finance leases) which corresponds to around 3.5x (including satellite finance leases) and with no clear deleveraging path. - Further deterioration in FCF generation or expectations that FCF generation would not significantly improve over the next three years. - Unexpected regulatory pressures relating to competition in the domestic pay TV market or changes in government regulations affecting the ability to service foreign debt. - Significant reduction in ecommerce revenue growth from fully consolidated operations, given the amount of development spent to scale up these businesses. Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin developments and effects on overall group EBITDA. LIQUIDITY Naspers has ample liquidity. The company ended 1HFY16 with ZAR13.9bn of readily available cash and cash equivalents with no near term debt maturities. 