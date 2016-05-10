Fitch Teleconference: OK Spring Sets Tone for U.S. Housing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 10 (Fitch) The spring selling season is chugging along for U.S housing with solid if unspectacular growth, according to Fitch Ratings. Spring inclement weather has not been as much of a hindrance as in recent years. Inexpensive gas prices, generally healthy employment growth, demographics, pent-up demand, still attractive affordability/housing valuations, and a steady, moderate easing in credit standards should further support housing demand in 2016, despite potentially higher mortgage rates. Fitch will be discussing these and other market and competitive trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place tomorrow at 2PM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to discuss fourth quarter 2015 (4Q'15) and more recent housing data (where available 1Q builder financial and operating results), as well as Fitch's spring selling season and full year 2016 and 2017 outlook for the U.S. housing sector and expectations for public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader. Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions after the formal presentation Click on the link below to register for the event: dpregister.com/ The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Spring 2016', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release. Contact: Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Related Research U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Spring 2016) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.