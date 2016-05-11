Fitch: New Irish Govt Reduces but Does Not Eliminate Uncertainty

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) The formation of a minority government in Ireland reduces the political uncertainty that has followed February's general election, Fitch Ratings says. The agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail suggests that fiscal policy settings will be largely maintained. Possible intervention in the mortgage market could be negative for Irish banks, but detailed proposals have yet to emerge. Ten weeks after the Fine Gael-Labour coalition lost its majority, Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny secured a second successive term as Prime Minister in a parliamentary vote on Friday. This time he is the head of a minority government that includes some independents. Fianna Fail, the second largest party in parliament, has agreed a confidence and supply arrangement, including a commitment to "facilitate Budgets consistent with... agreed policy principles." The agreement will be reviewed at the end of 2018, which covers three budgets, and includes a commitment to meeting "in full the domestic and EU fiscal rules as enshrined in law." This is consistent with our view that the government that emerged from the election would aim to abide by existing fiscal rules and that the deficit will continue to narrow in 2016 and 2017. Our upgrade of Ireland's sovereign rating to 'A'/Stable on 5 February to reflect improved public debt dynamics incorporated this assumption. We think it is positive that a government has been formed ahead of the UK's referendum on EU membership on 23 June. If the UK voted to leave the EU (which is not Fitch's base case), having a government in place to formulate a policy response and engage in 'Brexit' negotiations could help to contain the potential damage to economic confidence in Ireland. The country is one of the most exposed in the EU to the UK via merchandise and service exports. Nevertheless, political uncertainty has not been eliminated. It is unclear how much of its legislative programme the minority government will be able to implement with Fianna Fail's limited support. Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin said that negotiations with Fine Gael had 'confirmed the serious and substantive policy differences? between our parties'. For example, water charges, which the previous government introduced, will now be suspended. Over the medium term, the arrangement between the two main parties could lead to an increase in support for more radical parties in opposition to a centrist consensus. However, improving economic conditions may offset this; we expect household income growth to remain strong over the next two years. The Fine Gael-Fianna Fail agreement includes a commitment to "protect the family home and introduce additional long-term solutions for mortgage arrears cases" and take "all necessary action to tackle high variable rates." Without more details, it is hard to say how this will affect Irish mortgage lenders. If banks cut mortgage rates, it could slow profitability improvement and the build-up of capital through retained earnings. The ultimate impact would depend on the extent of any reduction, and whether banks can replace low-yielding or non-performing legacy assets with better quality and higher yielding new business - a process which should be supported by strong economic growth. Allied Irish Bank plc (AIB) reduced its standard variable rate on Monday. 