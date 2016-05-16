Fitch Rates Aviva's Tier 3 Notes 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Aviva Plc's CAD450m Tier 3 (CAG0683QC318) subordinated debt a 'BBB+' rating. The notes are rated three notches below Aviva's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in line with Fitch's notching criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects the proceeds of the subordinated notes to be used to part-fund the completion of Aviva Canada's acquisition of RBC General Insurance Company. The securities carry a coupon of 4.5% and have a five-year maturity. The notes rank senior to existing Tier 2 capital, Tier 1 capital and all classes of share capital of the issuer. The notes include a mandatory redemption deferral feature that would be triggered if the company is unable to meet the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR). The notes also include a mandatory interest deferral feature which would be triggered on a breach of the Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR). Both the SCR and MCR are defined under the Solvency II directive. A baseline recovery assumption of 'poor' and a non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate' were applied to the Tier 3 notes. The latter relates to the mandatory redemption deferral feature of the notes. As a result the rating is notched down three times from the IDR, comprising two notches for recovery prospects and one notch for non-performance risk. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. Fitch expects this issue to have a negligible effect on Aviva's financial leverage and fixed charge coverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may affect Aviva's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see Fitch Rates Aviva 'AA-'; Upgrades Friends Life dated 11 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch currently rates Aviva as follows: -Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of core insurance entities: 'AA-'; Outlook Stable -Issuer Default Rating of Aviva Plc: 'A+'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004530 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.