Fitch Upgrades Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's VR to 'bbb+'; Affirms IDR at 'A-'/ Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term senior debt rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' and the Support Rating at '1'. LBBW's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by institutional support from the bank's owners. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The VR upgrade reflects a strengthening in LBBW's asset quality, despite still fairly high sector and single name concentrations, and in the bank's capitalisation, which compares favourably with that of many domestic and international peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT LBBW's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view of a very strong likelihood of combined support from the bank's owners, the State of Baden Wuerttemberg (State of BW), the City of Stuttgart, the regional savings banks and ultimately the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG, A+/Stable). Support from the owners is underpinned by provisions contained in the statutes of SFG and the Landesbanken institutional protection fund. Fitch's institutional support considerations are based on the view that the owners consider their investment in LBBW long-term and strategic. The owners' strong support propensity is underpinned by the focus of LBBW on its statutory roles, which include supporting the regional economy, acting as the central bank for regional savings banks and as the federal states' and City of Stuttgart's house bank. In Fitch's view support would need to be forthcoming from the State of BW, the City of Stuttgart and SFG to avoid triggering state aid considerations and resolution under the German Sanierungs und Abwicklungsgesetz (SAG), if LBBW fails. Our assessment of the creditworthiness of the State of BW is underpinned by the stability of Germany's solidarity and financial equalisation system, which links State of BW's creditworthiness to that of Germany (AAA/Stable). The support ability of SFG, as expressed by its 'A+' IDR, while very strong, is weaker than that of the State of BW. Fitch uses the lower of the parents' ratings, the Long-Term IDR of SFG, as anchor and starting point for determining LBBW's support-driven ratings. We notch down LBBW's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'. The notching reflects LBBW's role for its owners, which we consider strategic, but not key and integral, as well as uncertainties over potential legal and regulatory barriers related to state aid considerations and provisions of German resolution legislation. . The Stable Outlook reflects stable support assumptions and the Stable Outlook on SFG's Long-Term IDR. The ratings of senior unsecured obligations are in line with LBBW's IDRs. LBBW's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects LBBW's strong links to the affiliated savings banks, which have ample liquidity and funding resources. VR LBBW's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise in its home region, sound asset quality, which is however constrained by fairly high sector and single name concentrations, modest profitability, solid capitalisation and adequate liquidity and funding. LBBW's asset quality indicators are strong, supported by the run-down of higher-risk-exposures and a benign operating environment in Germany. A constraining factor on our assessment of asset quality remains the bank's fairly high concentrations by sector and single names, which are common for German Landesbanken because of their strong links to their regions and their related industries. Single-name concentrations, while bearing significant tail risk, have been reduced and are mitigated by the sound credit profiles of major borrowers. Capitalisation has improved materially in 2015 and is one of LBBW's major strengths. At end-1Q16, its fully-loaded CET1 ratio was 14.9%, down from 15.6% at end-2015, driven by an increase in risk-weighted assets (RWA). This ratio still compares favourably with that of domestic and international peers. The bank's fully-loaded Basel III leverage ratio stood at 4.4% at end-1Q16. As the deleveraging of the bank has now been largely completed and RWAs are likely to increase further as the bank seeks to expand its lending, we expect business volumes to grow moderately and capitalisation to remain sound, albeit likely to be below the current level. LBBW's profitability and efficiency improved during 2015 but remain modest. In 2015 LBBW reported a pre-tax profit of EUR531m. Profitability was supported by low loan impairment charges, improved fair value and trading results, as well as a decline of the state guarantee commission, driven by reduced guaranteed non-core-assets. Recurring net interest and fee income, on the other hand, was weaker and cost reduction was limited. Although LBBW has launched a number of projects aimed at optimising its cost structure in the medium-term, efficiency lags behind peers and a significant improvement is, in our view, unlikely in the short-term. Pre-tax profit declined in 1Q16, although this was driven by a sharp increase in expenses for the bank levy, due to the full year charge being included in the 1Q16 accounts. We expect the bank's 2016 results to be slightly lower than in the previous year, due to further IT and project expenses and a normalisation of loan impairment charges from low 2015 levels. LBBW's funding and liquidity is adequate. As with its Landesbanken peers LBBW, is predominantly wholesale-funded. However, its reliance on wholesale funding is mitigated by access to regional retail deposits due to LBBW's role as a savings bank in the Stuttgart area as well as strong and reliable funding links to highly cash-rich savings banks. STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET LINKED SECURITIES The 'AAA' ratings of LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior, subordinated debt and market-linked securities reflect the credit strength of the federal guarantors. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt instruments are notched down once from LBBW's VR to reflect loss severity relative to average recoveries. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT The SR, IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of LBBW's owners to provide timely support. This may be indicated by a change to SFG's IDR. LBBW's IDRs are also sensitive to changes to the owners' strategic commitment to LBBW and the importance of the bank to its home region or for the savings banks sector. A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a resolution process ahead of support for a Landesbank could also affect the SR, IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings. VR Upside potential for LBBW's VR could arise from a sustainable and material improvement in profitability. This would likely rely on a reduction of its cost base, which Fitch believes is unlikely to be achieved in the short-term. Further improvements in asset quality, including reduced concentration risk in LBBW's loan book, could also drive a positive action on the VR. Downward pressure on LBBW's VR would result from structural deterioration in the domestic economic environment and negative developments in the region's key industry sectors, particularly in automotive manufacturing, utilities and commercial real estate, which could lead to a weakening of LBBW's asset quality. The VR is also sensitive to significant changes to LBBW's strategic objectives following the bank's CEO replacement in November 2016. Our rating assumption, however, is for the strategy to remain broadly unchanged. STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET LINKED SECURITIES LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt ratings and market- linked securities are sensitive to changes to Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the State of BW, which is linked to that of the Federal Republic of Germany. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES LBBW's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in the bank's VR, which acts as their anchor rating. 