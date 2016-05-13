Fitch Affirms Cassa Depositi e Prestiti at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Milan-London, 13 May 2016: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's (CDP) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The rating action follows the affirmation of Italy's sovereign ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms Italy at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable, on www.fitchratings.com, dated 22 April 2016) and reflects Fitch's expectations that the links between CDP and the Italian state will remain unchanged. CDP is credit-linked to Italy under Fitch's 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States' criteria top down-approach, in light of the government's guarantee on postal savings, the majority of CDP's liabilities, as well as CDP's strong integration with government policy. Consequently, its IDRs move in tandem with those of Italy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status (Weaker): CDP was transformed from a public administration entity into a limited-liability company in 2003. Reflecting the 80% stake held by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the government exercises dominant influence over CDP's decisions. In line with its role of promoting national development, CDP is progressively broadening its range of activities from providing traditional funding to local authorities to include supporting the national economy and strategic infrastructure, among other activities. Integration (Stronger): According to its new five-year business plan, CDP will be channelling approximately EUR160bn of new resources to support business and infrastructure development, as well as an additional EUR100bn expected to be received from the EU and the European Investment Bank, other financial intermediaries and private international and Italian institutional investors. CDP does not receive operating subsidies, but Fitch believes that agreements for the remuneration of Poste Italiane (BBB+/Stable) for its postal saving products and services, as well as the remuneration of deposits to the national Treasury may be fine-tuned according to broader governmental purposes. Control (Stronger): CDP's Board of Directors is almost entirely appointed by the state, thus ensuring indirect approval of CDP's financial statements, complemented by the definition of the business strategy and the scope of policy design. CDP is not a bank and therefore is not required to comply with capital adequacy ratios. It has access to the European Central Bank's liquidity facilities, and is subject to the control of the Italian Parliament and the national auditors body and, under a special prudential regime, also to the Italian's bank regulator. Strategic Importance (Stronger): CDP's institutional mission and mandate is to promote the development of the Italian economy, mainly through four key areas: support for government institutions and local authorities, infrastructure enhancement, support for businesses, and development of real estate assets. To facilitate these activities, CDP's traditional funding through postal savings (EUR252bn as end-2015) is backed by a full guarantee provided by the central government. Also, CDP's strategic relevance for the national government is underpinned by the institution's growing role as a controlling stakeholder in strategically important utilities, such as ENI (A-/Stable), SNAM (BBB+/Stable), TERNA (BBB+/Stable) and SACE (A-/Stable). Fitch believes the likelihood of extraordinary support, in case of need, from the central government is strong, given the strong linkages between CDP and the state and the small amount of non-guaranteed liabilities. Operations: Fitch views CDP's profitability as volatile, due to a large equity portfolio and yields on fixed-income securities, making net interest income (NII) and the operating balance sensitive to interest rates and dividends from equity investments. The low interest rate environment has been compressing the profitability of traditional intermediation activity, with the spread between the average rate of return on assets/loans and the average cost of funding further shrinking to 30bps in 2015 from 45bps in 2014. This has made CDP increasingly dependent on dividends, particularly for the payment of EUR1.6bn commissions to Poste Italiane and for the overall profitability of the company. CDP's net profit shrank to EUR0.9bn in 2015 from EUR2.2bn in 2014, also following EUR210m of equity investment impairments (notably on Fintecna and CDP Immobiliare). Diversifying away from lending to local authorities may ease NII compression, but CDP's risk profile may worsen with the rise in non-guaranteed funding, to 8% of total funding in 2015 from 6% in 2014. Of this, bonds rose 50% yoy in 2015 to EUR14bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES CDP's ratings would reflect changes in the Italian sovereign ratings. A dilution of support or weaker integration with the national government would result in negative rating action. This may be manifested, either individually or collectively, in an increase in non-guaranteed (non-postal savings) liabilities towards one-third of the total; recurring net losses with dividend revenue not offsetting the weak performance of financial intermediation activity; a dividend pay-out ratio eroding the internal capacity to strengthen equity. 