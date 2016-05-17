Fitch Assigns AXA S.A.'s EUR500m Senior Notes 'A-' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA S.A.'s EUR500m senior notes a 'A-' rating. The notes are due 2028 and have a coupon of 1.125% per annum. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch views the issue as neutral to AXA's financial debt leverage, as the new notes are issued for refinancing purposes. For senior unsecured debt, a baseline recovery assumption of 'below average' is applied with the notes' rating notched down once from the IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may affect AXA's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms AXA Entities' IFS at 'AA-'; Outlooks Stable' dated 6 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch currently rates AXA as follows: -Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of core insurance entities: 'AA-'; Outlook Stable -Issuer Default Rating of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Stable Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 April 2016 Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 203 530 1394 30 North Colonnade E14 5GN London Secondary Analyst Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004595 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.