Fitch Affirms Provident Financial at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Provident Financial plc's (PFG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the group's senior unsecured debt rating at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENIOR DEBT The Long-Term IDR primarily reflects the leading position of PFG in several areas of the UK non-standard loan market, its low balance sheet leverage, adequate profitability and a stable funding and liquidity profile. The rating also takes into account the concentration of PFG's lending in areas of higher-than-average credit risk, although this has historically been managed well. PFG has a leading domestic franchise in non-standard credit cards and car finance in addition to its longstanding home-collected credit operations. It has an extensive track record in all business segments and underwriting standards have been consistent. Impairment charges and impaired loans ratios, while higher than at mainstream lenders, are acceptable given PFG's risk profile. To counterbalance its above-average exposure to credit risk, PFG maintains a conservatively structured balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio under its banking covenant definitions at end-December 2015 of 2.2x (2014: 2.4x), well within management's stated maximum of 3.5x and the covenanted limit of 5x. Gross debt-to-tangible equity at end-December 2015 was 2.9x (2014: 3.3x) and capital is also subject to regulatory oversight on a consolidated basis, in view of the banking licence held by credit card subsidiary Vanquis. PFG's liquidity profile benefits from the short-term nature of the bulk of the group's loans, which results in a positive maturity mismatch between loans and funding. Wholesale funding is from varied sources (bank borrowings, private and public bond placement) and PFG has the further diversification advantage of access to retail deposits through Vanquis. Earnings growth remained steady in 2015, aided by low impairment levels by historical standards. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a continued benign operating environment in the short- to medium-term. The group traditionally distributes a significant level of its earnings via dividend, but in the event of an unforeseen fall in profitability Fitch expects shareholder distributions would be reduced accordingly, in line with management's traditionally prudent balance sheet stewardship. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR AND SENIOR DEBT PFG's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating could be downgraded in the event of a material deterioration in asset quality in any of its three divisions. Such a decline could impact the group's overall current steady rate of earnings generation via a higher level of impairment. Downward rating pressure could also result if PFG's gearing rises above management's current stated appetite, if the group's funding profile becomes weaker, or if its business model is impacted by presently unforeseen regulatory developments in the non-standard credit market. An upgrade is not anticipated in the near term, in view of the arrears risks implicit within PFG's business model. However, in the long term, the group's credit profile could benefit from the development and maintenance of material earnings streams within newer business lines such as Satsuma, to complement the group's more established operations. Contact: Primary Analyst David Pierce Director +44 20 3530 1014 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Silvana Gandolfo Analyst +44 20 3530 1301 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004535 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31