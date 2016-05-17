Fitch Affirms Ratings on Suncorp Group Limited, AAI Limited

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Suncorp Group Limited's (SGL) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and 'F1' respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed SGL's main non-life insurance operating subsidiary AAI Limited's (AAI) IDR at 'A+', Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' and subordinated debt at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect SGL's and AAI's strong brands and franchise, solid operating performances, comprehensive reinsurance programme, robust capital ratios, moderate financial leverage, conservative investment approach and historically sound non-life reserving. Offsetting these strengths to some extent is SGL's subsidiary Suncorp-Metway Limited's (SML, A+/Stable) large banking exposure and weaker standalone profile (viability rating: 'a-'). However, SML's improved risk profile and operating performances are credit positive. SGL is Australia's largest non-life insurer and sixth largest life insurer by premium volume, and sixth largest bank by residential assets. It is New Zealand's second largest non-life insurer by premium volume. The group has maintained strong competitive positions in core markets, despite increased competition and new participants. SGL's simplification and optimisations programs have supported stronger group performance over 18 months to the financial half-year ended-2015 (1H16) compared to the previous three years. Earnings were below group expectations, in 1H16 mainly due to claims inflation and higher natural hazard losses in the non-life division. However, the life division continued to experience positive claims and lapse experience and the bank's contribution to earnings continued to improve. Fitch considers insurance risk to be well-mitigated through solid reinsurance arrangements. SGL's property catastrophe programme for FY16 provides cover of up to AUD6.9bn against an extreme loss event and the net retention of AUD250m at end-1H16 was a relatively modest 3% of the non-life division's net assets. Capital ratios declined, but surplus capital remains above high internal regulatory targets. The group held AUD1.3bn (ex-dividend) of capital at end-1H16, above internal targets, and AUD506m above common equity Tier 1 targets. Fitch considers capital to be fungible and assesses capital adequacy at a group level. Assessed through the agency's proprietary Prism Factor Based Capital Model, capitalisation is assessed as 'extremely strong'. The insurance divisions' investment portfolios are conservatively positioned, with 95% of investments held in cash or highly-rated fixed-income securities at end-1H16. The non-life division's investments made up 89% of total investments and 64% of the division's fixed-income investments were rated 'AA-' or higher. Equity exposure is low and, as a result, the 'risky' asset-to-equity ratio of 5% at end-1H16 for the insurance divisions is very low relative to Fitch's median criteria guidelines. Reserving across the non-life division is strong and has historically produced large claim reserve redundancies. A conservative reserving bias, improvements in claims management and the maintenance of strong risk margins have supported positive prior-period reserve development, which averaged 4% a year of the non-life division's opening equity in the five years to FYE15. RATING SENSITIVITIES SGL's IDR is likely to move in line with AAI's IDR and IFS rating. Positive rating action is unlikely, as the group's banking exposure is large relative to the size of the insurance entities and SML's standalone profile acts as a drag on the group rating. Positive rating action would require a stronger standalone profile for SML, an extended period of robust operating performance across all businesses and, at a group level, strong and sustained capital ratios. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a severe deterioration in the non-life operations' long-term results, particularly if the deterioration coincides with weaker banking or life operations performance, damages franchise value or leads to lower capital ratios. Profitability in the non-life operations remains key to the group's ratings. Ratings could be downgraded should earnings be consistently below industry levels and, specifically given the group's high ratings, should combined ratios exceed 100% and insurance trading ratios fall below 10% over an extended period. Contact: Primary Analyst John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Committee Chairman Jeff Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004587 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.