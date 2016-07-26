Fitch Rates Deutsche Bank AG's USD18bn Commercial Paper Programme 'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Deutsche Bank AG's (DB, A-/Stable/F1) USD18bn commercial paper (CP) programme issued from the bank's Cayman Islands Branch a Short-term rating of 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme rating is aligned with Deutsche Bank AG's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1'. We expect the notes proceeds will be used to fund DB's operations. In Fitch's opinion, potential transfer and convertibility restrictions related to the Cayman Islands are either not material, or are sufficiently mitigated by Fitch's expectation that Deutsche Bank would use branch assets placed outside Cayman Islands or non-branch assets to service the notes, if needed. DB's Short-Term IDR and Short-term debt rating of 'F1' are the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on our rating scale and reflect our view that DB's liquidity profile is strong for the bank's Long-Term IDR rating range. DB's liquidity reserves are ample and the bank's funding profile is well-diversified by geography, product and customer base. RATING SENSITIVITIES The programme rating is primarily sensitive to changes to DB's Short-Term IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ioana Sima Analyst +44 20 3530 1736 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009474 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.