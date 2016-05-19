Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at 'A'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Shinhan's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect its strong franchise, prudent risk appetite, backed by a stable management team and strong capitalisation. It also takes into account the bank's challenging operating environment, sound loan quality and, like the rest of Korea's banking system, modest liquidity and funding profile by international standards (which is mitigated by ordinary support from the local authorities). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that Shinhan will deliver a broadly stable and consistent performance, despite the challenging operating environment of slow economic growth and low interest rates. Shinhan has taken tighter control on loan growth. This follows its overall financial metrics trending slightly downward in 2015 due to its slightly more aggressive risk-appetite in 2014 and 2015 than before. Fitch expects Shinhan's Fitch Core Capital ratio to be back at around 14% in about two years, from 13.2% at end-1Q16. Risk-weighted assets outgrew the bank's internal capital generation in 2015, partly due to the bank becoming subjected to the Basel capital floor, which cut about 40bp in the Fitch Core Capital ratio. Shinhan's precautionary-and-below loan ratio of 1.4% at end-1Q16 was the best among local peers, with the commercial bank average ratio at about 2.1%. Shinhan's loan-book mix is in line with the industry. Commercial lenders, including Shinhan, have focused on non-mortgage residential loans and the property leasing sector following the buoyant local property market since mid-2014. Shinhan's loans-to-customer deposits ratio has been around 120% (after adjusting for loans to and deposits from financial institutions) since 2014. Like local peers, the bank is highly dependent on foreign-currency wholesale funding. However, it has ensured foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debt in accordance with regulatory guidance. Fitch does not expect Shinhan's underlying profitability to improve significantly, due to low interest rates and continued social and political pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch estimates Shinhan's operating profits/risk-weighted-assets to be about 1.3% for the next few years. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high probability of support from the South Korean government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is mainly based on Shinhan's systemic importance as one of South Korea's largest commercial banks, holding 13% and 16% of the banking system's total loans and deposits, respectively. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Shinhan's Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt is rated two notches below its IDR. This reflects Fitch's poor recovery expectations due to the notes' subordinated status and because they are to be fully and permanently written-off upon hitting the point-of-non-viability. Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or VR, whichever is higher, as the anchor rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier 2 instruments, including those for Shinhan. This is because the Tier 2 instruments will be non-performing or will reach a point-of-non-viability when the issuing bank becomes insolvent or defaults. This is similar to the point at which senior debt is considered to be in default and Fitch expects pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid insolvency. Shinhan's notes have minimal non-performance risk relative to its senior unsecured debt. For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, see the non-rating action commentary <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=883114"> Fitch: Korean Basel III Terms Become More Creditor Friendly, dated 26 September 2014. Shinhan's legacy hybrid securities are rated four notches below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect the securities' high loss-severity (two notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). These Tier 1 capital securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments, despite their going-concern loss-absorption feature of non-cumulative coupon deferral, the key reason for the VR being the anchor rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about Shinhan's company profile, risk appetite and capitalisation. The ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustainable and significant improvement in the bank's foreign-currency funding and liquidity profile. However, Fitch considers such prospects as remote due to the challenging operating environment and Shinhan's negligible foreign-currency retail deposits. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a continued increase in the bank's risk appetite, including strong loan growth relative to internal capital generation or weakened loan quality, leading to erosion of its capitalisation. The downside to the IDR would be limited to one notch as the current Support Rating Floor for Shinhan is 'A-'. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there is a change in the Korean authorities' ability to provide support. Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings. The local regulator is planning to propose a revision to its resolution framework to add a bail-in feature toward the end-2016. It remains to be seen how strong the language will be and how feasible it will be to enforce a bail-in in practice. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings on the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are sensitive to the same considerations that might affect Shinhan's Long-Term IDR, which is currently driven by VR. The ratings on the legacy hybrid Tier 1 securities are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect Shinhan's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid capital (legacy Tier 1) securities affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 07327 Korea Secondary Analyst Matt Choi Associate Director +82 2 3278 8372 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 