Fitch Affirms Woori Bank at 'A-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed South Korea-based Woori Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Woori Bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief that there is extremely high probability that the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) would support Woori Bank, if required. This view is based on Woori Bank's systemic importance as the second-largest bank in Korea, with 14% and 15% of the banking system's loans and deposits, respectively. The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on South Korea. The 'AAA(tha)' rating on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated senior unsecured debt is based on Woori Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR, which is at the same level with Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A-'/Stable, and corresponds to 'AAA(tha)' on the National Rating scale. VIABILITY RATING Woori Bank's VR mainly takes into account its strong domestic franchise and low capitalisation relative to its peers. The VR also takes into account Woori's weaker management and aggressive risk-appetite relative to domestic peers as well as its adequate financial profile relative to the challenging operating environment. Fitch sees evidence suggesting the bank has become more commercially driven, particularly in dealing with exposures to troubled corporate sectors. Korea's authorities have adopted more aggressive policies to support economic growth and ease the financial burden on borrowers, although such pro-consumer steps have had the effect of constraining the banking system's revenue and growth prospects. This has been reinforced by stricter oversight by the regulators. At the same time, system asset quality has benefited, and none more so than at Woori Bank Woori's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio declined to 10.0% in 2015, contrary to Fitch's expectation of a progressive strengthening. That said, it remains to be seen how well the bank's plan to improve its capitalisation significantly (by about 1.5pp-2.0pp in three years) can be delivered. Its precautionary-and-below (PBL) loans ratio (2.3% at end-1Q16) has improved significantly in the last few years to become more comparable with the commercial bank average (about 2.1%) through a more commercially driven approach to weak corporate sectors like shipbuilding and an extremely strong growth in non-mortgage residential loans (260% aggregate growth in five years to account for 15% of total loans). That said, Woori Bank's overall growth appetite has somewhat declined recently (5%-6% growth per annum) as management has focused on the sale of Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation's controlling stake in the bank. Woori Bank's loans/customer deposits ratio remained high at 125% in 2015 (after adjusting for loans to and deposits from financial institutions). Woori, like its local peers, is dependent upon foreign-currency wholesale funding to support foreign-currency lending, but this is mostly long-term in nature. Woori Bank's long-term underlying profitability has weakened due to softer economic growth, falling interest rates, various regulatory-driven costs, and continued social and political pressure on the margins and fees of Korean financial institutions. Fitch estimates Woori Bank's operating profits/risk-weighted-asset at about 1.0% in the next few years. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below its Long-Term IDR. These notes have minimal non-performance risk relative to the banks' senior unsecured debt. The securities have gone-concern loss-absorption features and no coupon payment flexibility. Fitch rates the notes one notch below the anchor rating, to reflect their below-average loss-severity relative to senior unsecured instruments as a result of their subordinated status. Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or the VR (whichever is higher) as the anchor rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier 2 instruments (both Basel III Tier 2 and legacy Tier 2 securities) because they will be non-performing when the issuing bank becomes insolvent or defaults, which is similar to the point at which senior debt is considered to be in default, and we expect pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid insolvency. Woori Bank's legacy hybrid securities are rated four notches below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss severity (two notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). The hybrid Tier 1 capital securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite their going-concern loss-absorption feature of the non-cumulative coupon deferral, the key reason for the VR being the anchor rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The IDRs, National and senior debt ratings, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide timely support to the bank. Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings. With regard to the local regulator's current plan to propose a revision to its resolution framework to reflect a bail-in feature toward the end-2016, it remains to be seen how strong the languages would be and how feasible to enforce a bail-in in practice. The ratings on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated senior unsecured debt are at the highest end on Thailand's National rating scale. Therefore, there is no upside. The debt rating could be downgraded if Woori Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR were downgraded below Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR. Alternatively, an upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR may also lead to Woori Bank's debt being downgraded. A downgrade is unlikely to occur in the near term, given the stable outlook on Woori Bank's LTFC IDR and Thailand's LTLC IDR. VIABILITY RATING The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding Woori Bank's capitalisation and company profile in particular, and how it can mitigate the impact of the operating environment, which will also largely reflect management's future strategy - and approach to - risk appetite, growth and capital. The VR could be upgraded if there is a significant improvement in its risk appetite or in management quality, which would be likely to be manifested in sustained improvement in asset quality. That said, the current VR reflects the agency's anticipation of some further improvements, thus limiting the prospects of a further upgrade in the near term. The VR could be downgraded if Fitch believes that Woori is unlikely to significantly improve its internal capital generation and control on risk-weighted assets growth, and therefore unlikely to significantly improve its FCC ratio. Woori's FCC ratio is currently low relative to domestic and global peers. Negative action could also be taken in the event of further senior management turnover and the risk that this would have an impact on the bank's strategy and governance. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect Woori Bank's Long-Term IDR, which is the anchor for such securities. Woori Bank's legacy hybrid securities ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the VR, which is the anchor for such securities. The rating actions are as follows: Woori Bank International Ratings: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated debt (legacy Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid securities (legacy) affirmed at 'BB' National Ratings: Senior unsecured Thai baht-denominated debt affirmed at 'AAA(tha)' 