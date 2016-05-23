Fitch Affirms Sodexo at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based food service provider Sodexo SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Sodexo's steady business model, which has proven relatively resistant through economic cycles and periods of sharp movements in food prices. The model is characterised by good geographic diversification, a large diversified customer base, high retention rates and a secular trend of increased outsourcing by both public and private sector clients. The main factors constraining the rating at the 'BBB+' level are its lower margin relative to peers and shareholder-friendly returns which reduce deleveraging capacity. Headroom under our rating guidance is improving with funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage expected to be around 2.8x by FY18, from 3.3x at FYE August 2015 (FY15). Our rating case assumptions factor in Sodexo's return of EUR300m of cash to shareholders via share buy back in 2016. Although not included in our forecasts, we would expect that a continuation of this programme, in the absence of other material investments, if funded through the issuance of new debt, could result in slower deleveraging prospects and limited headroom under the maximum threshold of 3.5x compatible with its rating. Other factors include weakness in some of its more cyclical businesses offset by good growth in other parts within the group. KEY RATING DRIVERS Steady Business Model Fitch expects group revenue to reach around EUR21bn by FY18 conservatively assuming low single digits sales growth. Moreover, we expect Sodexo to continue to face challenges in certain markets but to achieve overall organic growth. We also expect EBITDA margins to steadily reach around 7.5% by FY18 driven by ongoing cost and structural efficiencies, offset by FX and ramp up costs of new projects, such as the new Rio Tinto contract. High Retention Rates Sodexo has proven its resilience through the cycle, reducing costs and preserving profitability. In the food service business, quality of product and service remain of paramount importance. Sodexo secures its number two position in food services through high retention rates (93.1% at FY15) and contracted revenue resulting in low renewal risk, which we view as a key rating driver. Geographical Diversity Fitch expects the global long-term trend towards outsourcing to support Sodexo's continued growth, underpinning our Stable Outlook. We expect some weakness in Latin America, remote sites and some emerging markets to be offset by organic growth. Over the past three years, revenue at its Onsite services division has been growing steadily at a CAGR of 2.5%, and 1.5% in its benefits and rewards division. Peer Comparison, Low Profitability to Improve Sodexo is rated higher than Elior (BB/Stable) as it has greater geographic diversity and lower leverage, but sits behind Compass (A-/Stable), as the latter benefits from a greater degree of diversity and stronger profit margins. We expect a continuation of mild margin progression for Sodexo, driven by implementation of its efficiency programme and complemented by margins in the benefits and rewards segment remaining stable at around historical levels. At present, we conservatively factor in 10-20bp margin expansion per year over the rating horizon. Steady Free Cash Flow We expect cash flow to remain steady with an FFO margin of around 5% over the next two years. After assumed low capex of around 1.7% of sales, steadily increasing dividends and the announced EUR300m return of funds to shareholders, we expect the free cash flow (FCF) margin to remain steady at around 2% of sales, which is in line with its immediate sector peers. Moreover, Sodexo retains adequate financial flexibility, reflected by its strong access to liquidity and interest cover, measured as FFO fixed charge cover above 4.0x, fully consistent with the rating. Slow Deleveraging Profile Headroom under our negative guidance is low with FFO gross leverage at 3.3x at FY16 relative to our negative guidance of 3.5x. The announced return of cash to shareholders of EUR300m slows Sodexo's ability to reduce leverage over the longer term. In our forecasts, we expect FFO adjusted leverage to trend towards below 2.8x by FY18 by assuming there will be no more share buybacks from FY17. Still, we would expect Sodexo to continue to return cash in the absence of investments thus constraining the rating at the 'BBB' category over the medium term. RATING ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Good organic growth to continue in both food services and benefits and rewards segments, with new contract wins driven by the trend of companies to outsource and improving employment levels. We also expect some small positive contribution from bolt-on acquisition activity. - Stable improvements in EBITDA margin annually, driven by continued positive impacts as a result of cost-cutting initiatives. - Capex at about 1.7% of sales in FY16 and FY17, reducing towards 1.5% onwards. - Dividends to increase annually, resulting in FCF margin remaining at approximately 2% of sales. - Share buy-back of EUR300m in FY16; none thereafter. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -A sustained deleveraging through debt repayment leading to FFO adjusted gross leverage falling permanently below 2.5x. -FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x. -Evidence that cost efficiencies are improving operating margins sustainably leading to a sustained group operating EBIT margin between 6.5%-7.5% -Strong FCF generation leading to pre-dividends FCF/total adjusted debt ratio above 25%. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Evidence of significant non-renewal of contracts and/or negative like-for-like sales growth along with EBIT margin erosion below current levels. -FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x. -FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x -Pre-dividend FCF/total adjusted debt ratio below 18% (currently around 12% as we record restructuring expenses above Fitch's FFO computation). LIQUIDITY Fitch continues to view Sodexo's liquidity as strong and we assume that the company will maintain adequate financial flexibility over the medium term. As at FYE15 it had EUR2.0bn of cash readily available for debt service. Together with good FCF generation and access to EUR466m and USD709m of committed credit facilities, this is more than sufficient to cover short-term maturing debt of EUR256m. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments --Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly operating lease expenses related to long term assets of EUR115m. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. 