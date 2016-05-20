Fitch Affirms Tencent at 'A+' with Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Tencent Holdings Limited's (Tencent) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leadership in Multiple Segments: Tencent's 'A+' rating is underpinned by its leadership in multiple segments, revenue diversity, robust cash generation and abundant liquidity. The company continues to dominate China's social networks and has established clear leadership in the online gaming sector, both of which should be less sensitive to economic cycles. Tencent is also well-positioned to capture China's fast-growing market for social advertising. Tencent's 30% and 43% yoy total revenue growth in 2015 and 1Q16, respectively, reflect the strength of its multiple platforms and the ability to monetise its services. Greater Revenue Diversity: We expect Tencent's advantages in its markets will translate into stronger online advertising and social network revenue growth, resulting in further revenue diversification away from online games. China's advertising industry may see challenges in 2016, due to slower economic growth. However, we believe Tencent should outperform the market and is well-positioned to capture the secular longer-term growth in social advertising, given its dominance in social networks - which generates the traffic to drive growth. Tencent is making progress in its social advertising business, which has become a substantial mainstream market globally. The company is improving its technologies and developing new advertising formats to attract a larger share of advertising spend, and will also gradually release more advertising inventory. Online advertising revenue grew by 73% yoy in 1Q16, driven mainly by a greater number of users and higher monetisation through performance-based advertising. Robust Profitability and Cash Generation: We expect Tencent to maintain high profitability and free cash flow (FCF) generation, due to its solid market leadership and large economies of scale. In addition, operating loss related to Weixin Payment may moderate as Tencent has started to charge for money withdrawals to help cover bank-handling costs. Operating EBIT grew by 46% yoy in 1Q16, and the operating EBIT margin was 39% (2015: 36%). The post-dividend FCF margin remained at over 30% in 2015. Regulatory Risks Well Managed: The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation of Tencent's continued healthy relationships with China's government and regulatory authorities. However, should this position change, it could affect credit strength - particularly considering the rated entity's absence of equity control over its onshore operating companies. These would be Tencent Computer, Shiji Kaixuan and other consolidated affiliated Chinese entities with whom it only has contractual relationships, due to government restrictions on foreign ownership in internet businesses. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tencent include: - continued market leadership in online games, social media and social network services in China - rapid revenue growth of around 25% a year in the next two to three years - robust and steady margins, driven mainly by changes in sales mix - low capex/revenue of 6%-10% in the next two to three years - further increase in annual expenditure on M&A and investments - dividend payout ratio of 10%-15% in the next two to three years RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: - evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal intervention leading to an adverse change in the company's operations, profitability or market share - material loss of market share in key products and services - significant M&A that negatively affect the operations or the business profile - sustained decline in operating cash flow - a shift to more aggressive financial policies, for example a sustained loss of its net cash position or sustained fund flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage above 1.5x (2015: 1.7x). However, in itself, FFO-adjusted leverage rising above this target would not be likely to lead to a downgrade should the company retain its strong net cash position and high FCF margins (2015: 31%). Positive: Tencent's rating is at its ceiling for the short to medium term, and takes into account Fitch's expectation of profit growth. The agency may consider an upgrade if the company develops businesses that diversifies cash generation significantly away from operations that are subject to Chinese government and regulatory risk. LIQUIDITY Abundant Liquidity: We expect Tencent to continue to maintain strong liquidity and a net cash position in the medium term, despite the higher outstanding debt. Its readily available cash of CNY99bn at end-March 2016 exceeded total debt of CNY72bn. Debt due within one year amounted to only CNY16bn. In addition, Tencent had CNY82bn worth of listed equity investments in the form of available-for-sale financial assets and associates, which can be used to provide further liquidity headroom. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+' with Stable Outlook Foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating affirmed at 'A+' USD10bn global medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A+' rating USD600m 4.625% senior unsecured notes due December 2016 affirmed at 'A+' rating USD600m 3.375% senior unsecured notes due March 2018 affirmed at 'A+' rating USD500m 2.000% senior unsecured notes due May 2017 affirmed at 'A+' rating USD2bn 3.375% senior unsecured notes due May 2019 affirmed at 'A+' rating HKD2bn 3.200% senior unsecured notes due January 2020 affirmed at 'A+' rating HKD1.2bn 2.900% senior unsecured notes due April 2020 affirmed at 'A+' rating USD1.1bn 2.875% senior unsecured notes due February 2020 affirmed at 'A+'' rating USD900m 3.800% senior unsecured notes due February 2025 affirmed at 'A+' rating Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004816 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.