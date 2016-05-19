Fitch: Mitsubishi Deal Could Herald More Japanese Auto Alliances

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Nissan Motor's planned acquisition of a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors could pave the way for more alliances between auto manufacturers in Japan, where a structurally declining domestic market is adding to the global pressures of fierce competition and rising R&D costs, says Fitch Ratings. The deal could generate significant synergies for both companies, but also exposes Nissan (BBB+/Stable) to potential liabilities should financial costs related to the fuel-economy data-falsification scandal at Mitsubishi Motors escalate significantly. We believe there is rising pressure on global automakers to form alliances and partnerships to reap the benefits of scale in R&D, procurement and sharing common vehicle platforms. This is exacerbated by rapid advances in technology, such as self-driving cars and electric vehicles, and by the cost of complying with increasingly stringent emissions requirements. Both Nissan and Mitsubishi have invested heavily in developing electric vehicles and connected car technology. Nissan has an edge in autonomous driving technology, while Mitsubishi has a strong and profitable operation in south-east Asia where Nissan has done less well. In Japan, the combination of an ageing population and changing purchasing patterns means that the market is in structural decline, with total sales volumes falling by 6.8% in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2016. The market consists of eight large domestic auto companies, and has been slow to consolidate despite these pressures. However, there are other indications that this is starting to change, including Toyota increasing its stake in Daihatsu to 100% from 51% and stating its intention to seek out further alliances. Nissan's planned JPY237bn (USD2.2bn) acquisition is at a discount of around 45% to Mitsubishi's share price before the news broke of the falsified fuel-economy tests scandal. Nissan has not specified how it will fund the acquisition, but has nearly JPY900bn of cash on its automotive balance sheet - and we expect no significant impact on its credit profile. But the deal does create a risk that an unexpected escalation of the problems at Mitsubishi following completion could result in Nissan having to inject more cash to fund larger-than-anticipated compensation costs. This risk is mitigated by Mitsubishi's JPY450bn of available cash, which provides a significant liquidity buffer to pay potential fines, and by a due-diligence period prior to completion. The transaction is likely to complete by year-end, and is subject to Nissan's due diligence and regulatory approval. If the deal were to result in liabilities for Nissan in the future, the company should still be able to absorb significant one-off costs at the current rating. Its automotive FFO-adjusted net leverage of 0.5x would need to rise to over 1x on a sustained basis - amongst other factors - to potentially drive a downgrade. Contact: Isabelle Katsumata Director, Corporates +65 6796 7226 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jeong Min Pak Senior Director, Corporates +82 2 3278 8360 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.