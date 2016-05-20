Fitch Affirms Moto Ventures Limited at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Moto Ventures Limited Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the rating of Moto Finance Plc's GBP175m senior secured fixed-rate notes due 2020 at 'B+'/RR3' (Recovery Rating). The IDR affirmation reflects Moto's stable business model and favourable operating environment as well as the company's weak financial metrics. Moto has a solid business profile for its rating, but high financial leverage continues to constrain the IDR, mainly due to drawdowns on the capex facility and slow long-term earnings growth. The possibility of high dividend payouts (although subject to lock-up mechanisms and covenants) reflects a somewhat aggressive financial policy, which leads to mildly rising leverage over time, based on Fitch's own projections. Moto is a leader in the UK motorway service area (MSA) market, benefits from stable cash flow generation and regulated operating environment with limited competition. While future earnings growth is dependent primarily on traffic and GDP growth, the ratings also reflect the company's demonstrated ability in renegotiating contracts with high street brands and pricing flexibility. Interest cover, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover, has improved and is forecast to remain above 2x over the rating horizon to 2019. The improved coverage reflects lower interest costs following the 2015 refinancing. This, together with minimal working capital needs, helps ensure the business remains structurally cash-generative. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Business Model Earnings are fundamentally dependent on traffic volumes and GDP growth, as typically, there is little growth in average spend per customer (1.3% in 2015). Despite the dependence on exogenous macroeconomic factors, including consumers' discretionary spending, Moto's business model has been stable, with EBITDA unaffected by the 2008-2009 economic downturn in the UK and the recent sustained fall in oil prices. Despite a 3.6% decline in 2015 revenues (primarily due to the sustained decline in oil prices), EBITDA improved 14%, driven by a 5.8% increase in like-for-like non-fuel revenue growth and a decline in the cost of fuel. However, we expect to see a normalisation in profit growth going forward. Strong Cash-flow Generation The primary uses of cash are interest payments, followed by capex. Working capital needs are minimal given the nature of the business. Funds from operations (FFO) generation has been strong over the last three years, and is forecast by Fitch to remain robust over the next two to three years. A non-amortising, back-loaded bullet debt structure also helps preserve cash in the business. We estimate pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) to be 3.5%-4% in 2016-2019, partly aided by diminishing interest costs following the 2015 refinancing. However, we do not expect the overall cash balance to increase with earnings growth as dividends are expected to be paid, starting in 2016. Dividend payments will create a continuously negative FCF profile in an otherwise cash-generative business model. Leading UK MSA Operator Moto commands a significant market share (of around 36%), well over its two closest competitors Roadchef and Welcome Break. It operates in a largely mature sector with an oligopolistic structure. High barriers to entry, coupled with high start-up costs and long lead times in obtaining planning permission for new MSAs, mean that existing operators hold largely static market shares. This is an important supportive factor for the ratings. Regulated Operating Environment The MSA sector in the UK is highly regulated, with the majority of regulations governing the establishment of new locations. The minimum requirements include 24-hour access to certain goods and services such as fuel, drink, restroom and free parking for two hours, all of which limit the entry of new participants. Recent regulatory changes have resulted in an increased range of retail offers and commercial opportunities including alcohol for both off- and on-sale; the removal of retail and gaming area square footage restriction; removal of minimum distance restriction and the increase of alternative-use opportunities, providing there is no increase in net overall traffic. These recent changes have brought about increased commercial opportunities for MSAs within the framework. Slow Deleveraging; Limited Growth Potential The UK motorway network is mature, and despite the recent loosening of regulation governing MSAs, there are only a few potential sites for new MSAs. The offerings also tend to be homogenous among the top three operators. Recent operating performance (2015) shows that continued Greggs and M&S roll-outs have resulted in EBITDA growth over the prior year. Moto's FFO adjusted gross leverage reduced to 5.7x in 2015 from 6.2x in 2014 due to strong EBITDA growth. However, we expect leverage to increase due to a combination of debt incurred for contractually required capex, coupled with low single-digit earnings growth. Large Proportion of Freehold Sites Moto has the greatest number of freehold sites (21) among the top three operators. Of the remaining 32 sites, four are long-leasehold sites. The freehold and long-leasehold sites together represent approximately 60% of EBITDA. Moto has another 28 short leasehold sites, with 10 at small nominal rents. The structure of the asset portfolio limits Moto's exposure to rent increases. Moto's asset base also underpins Fitch's expectations of recoveries for financial creditors in the event of default. Above-average Recovery Prospects In line with the going concern restructuring approach under Fitch's bespoke recovery analysis, we expect above-average recoveries for bondholders in case of default. This reflects Moto's fairly low earnings volatility, high market share compared with key competitors and reasonable asset quality, given the location of the MSAs across the company's strategic road network. This is reflected in Fitch's assumptions of a moderate discount to the most recent EBITDA (25%) and the maintenance of a high distressed enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Moto include the following: - Revenue CAGR (excluding fuel) of 1.5% over 2016-2019 - EBITDA margin (excluding fuel) increasing to 20% from 18.9% over the same period - Capex and dividend payout as per management guidance - FFO adjusted gross leverage increasing to 6.6x at end-2018 from 6.4x at end-2016, driven by capex drawdowns and slow long-term earnings growth - Adequate liquidity over the rating horizon RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include -Decline in FFO adjusted gross leverage to 6.0x or below on a sustained basis -FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 2.0x -Positive and sustained FCF generation supported by steady profitability Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include -Evidence of an increasingly aggressive financial policy translating into FFO adjusted gross leverage above 7.0x on a sustained basis -FFO fixed charge cover sustained below 1.5x -Adverse change in fuel contract terms leading to a the loss of cash margin flexibility LIQUIDITY Fitch expects refinancing risks to be manageable following the 2015 refinancing, which extended debt maturities to 2020. Liquidity remains adequate with strong FCF generation, access to a revolving credit facility of GBP10m and a GBP50m capex facility. The non-amortising profile of the loans, coupled with the bullet maturity of the bond, helps preserve cash in the business. We expect dividend distributions to take place from 2016 onwards. Factoring in such payouts, Fitch estimates the company would maintain reasonable cash balances but expects moderately negative post-dividend FCF from 2016. Contact: Principal Analyst Athanasos Smprinis Analyst +44 20 3530 Supervisory Analyst Ishani Goonasekera Director +44 20 3530 1509 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Fitch has adjusted balance sheet debt by capitalising the annual operating lease payment of GBP9.3m using the standard 8x multiple. As a result, the debt increased by GBP74m. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004841 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.