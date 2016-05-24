(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SCOR SE's (SCOR) EUR500m issue of subordinated notes a rating of 'A-'. The notes are rated two notches below SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'/Stable, to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proceeds of the Tier 2 subordinated notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The new securities have been issued with a coupon of 3.625% and a 32-year maturity, callable after a period of 12 years. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature that would be triggered if the company were unable to meet the applicable Solvency Capital Requirement (or Minimum Capital Requirement), as defined in the Solvency II directive. We have applied a baseline recovery assumption of 'below average' and a non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate' to the Tier 2 notes. As a result, the rating is notched down two times from the IDR; one notch for recovery prospects and one notch for non-performance risk. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. Although financial leverage will remain above 25% through most of 2016, it is expected to return to being commensurate with SCOR's rating category by the end of 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may affect SCOR's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Rates SCOR's Subordinated Notes at 'A-'; Affirms IFS at 'AA-' dated 2 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). Contact: Primary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 December 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology - Effective Sept. 16, 2015 to May 17, 2016 (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.