Fitch Upgrades Hungary to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hungary's Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and affirmed the Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB-'. The issue rating on Hungary's senior unsecured Foreign Currency bonds has been upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The issue rating on the Local Currency bonds has been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been revised to 'A-' from 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from B. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of Hungary's IDRs reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH The combination of high current account surpluses, high European Union (EU) fund inflows, banks' external deleveraging, the self-financing programme and foreign currency mortgage conversion have contributed to a sharp improvement in Hungary's external balance sheet and reduction in vulnerability. Net external debt (NXD) reduced to 48% of GDP in 3Q15 from 73% in 2012 (based on Fitch's methodology which differs from the Hungarian central bank methodology). Fitch forecasts a further fall in NXD in the coming years. Hungary has recorded current account surpluses since 2010, due to stronger exports following industrial expansion, weaker domestic demand relative to the pre-2008 era, reduced external interest repayments, and, more recently the fall in commodity prices. The surplus was 4.4% of GDP in 2015. Fitch expects the surplus to narrow over the forecast horizon to 2017 (when it is projected at 2.7% of GDP) as growing domestic demand supports higher imports. MEDIUM Tighter fiscal policy has been consistent with a gradual decline in government debt from a high level. Fitch expects gross general government debt to be 73.2% of GDP by 2017, down from 75.3% at end-2015 and a peak of 80.8% in 2011. The agency forecasts debt will slowly decline in the medium term. Following the self-financing programme to increase banks' demand for government bonds, the sovereign's debt is less exposed to external risks. Foreign currency now accounts for 28% of central government debt (down from 49% in 2011) and non-residents for 23% of local currency debt (down from 40% in 2012). The government deficit narrowed to 1.9% of GDP in 2015 from 2.3% in 2014, primarily due to strong growth in revenue (+7.7%), reflecting improving economic conditions. In 2016 and 2017, the year before the general election, the authorities plan to use higher tax revenues derived from stronger growth to support increased expenditure and tax cuts. Fitch expects that the deficit will remain broadly flat in 2016 and increase to 2.5% of GDP in 2017. Hungary is unlikely to meet its EU Medium Term Objective to reduce the structural deficit to 1.5% of GDP by 2019 from 2.0% in 2015. The banking sector's situation has improved, reducing risks to economic and financial stability. The average capital ratio was 19.7% at end-2015 and the loan to deposits ratio fell to 102% at end-2015 from 122% at end-2014. To address the still high level of non-performing loans (9.4% at end-2015 from 13.2% in 2014), a bad bank, MARK, will purchase impaired commercial real estate loans (worth HUF350bn or 1% of GDP). The cut in bank tax from 2016 illustrated the authorities' commitment to improve the operational environment and we assume the authorities will not introduce any new adverse bank legislation. Fitch expects a further contraction in bank lending to the private sector in 2016 and 2017. Hungary's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:- Hungary's GDP per capita and governance indicators are higher than the 'BBB' medians reflecting its greater economic development and integration with Western Europe. World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicators are stronger than rating peers but weak policy predictability, business unfriendly changes in tax/law (including sectoral taxes) and a high regulatory burden have affected private investment. GDP growth has been lower than peers. After a contraction in 2012, growth has been positive since 2013 and picked up in 2014 (3.7%) and 2015 (2.9%) driven by public investment, consumption and net exports. This has supported a significant decline in the unemployment rate, to 6.0% in March 2016 from 7.7% in 2014 and 11.0% in 2012. Fitch expects growth to slow to 2.1% in 2016 reflecting the fall in EU fund disbursements and to average 2.0% in the medium term. The main risk to the outlook is lower-than expected demand from the eurozone. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors could individually or collectively trigger positive rating action: - Continued reduction in external indebtedness supported by current account surpluses. - Sustained decline in government debt/GDP. - Stronger GDP growth potential supported by an improved business environment. The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are: - Renewed rise in government debt/GDP. - Deterioration in the economic policy framework potentially leading to adverse developments in external or government finances. KEY ASSUMPTIONS For its medium-term government debt projections, Fitch assumes the government will maintain the budget deficit at around 2% of GDP, real GDP growth at 2.0%, some depreciation in the exchange rate and a gradual recovery in prices towards the 3% target. Government debt will slowly decline in the medium term, to 67% of GDP by 2022. Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for Hungarian subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their foreign parent banks. 