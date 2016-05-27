Fitch: Japan Life Insurers Increasing Foreign Bond Investments

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE16 here TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Japanese life insurers to further increase their investment allocation to high-grade foreign bonds with stricter currency hedging, as Japanese bond yields have fallen to extremely low levels after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates in January 2016, the agency says in a new report. Fitch expects Japanese life insurers to maintain positive investment spreads, but further expansion of positive spread may stop due to stalling Japanese-yen based investment income growth. The agency also expects insurance underwriting profits to remain flat over the next few years. Some major Japanese life insurers have acquired US-based medium-sized life insurers to generate growth and diversify risks. Such overseas operations are becoming important drivers of growth. The capital adequacy of Japanese life insurers is likely to remain sufficient for their credit ratings, as long as the yen's appreciation and domestic equity-market decline do not become more serious. The 'Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FY16' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.