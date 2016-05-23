Fitch Rates Joint Stock Company RN Bank 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Joint Stock Company RN Bank (RNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS RNB's IDRs, National Rating and Support Rating reflect the potential support the bank may receive, if needed, from its foreign shareholders. The bank is owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative), through its Vienna-based subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (BBB+/Negative) with a 40% stake; by Renault SA (BBB-/Stable) through its subsidiary RCI Banque with a 30% stake, and by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (BBB+/Stable) with a 30% stake. In assessing the probability of support, Fitch views positively (i) the strategic importance of the Russian market for Renault and Nissan and the important role of RNB in supporting the two companies' business; (ii) the track record of support, and in particular the predominance of shareholder funding in RNB's liabilities structure; and (iii) RNB's small size relative to its owners, limiting the cost of potential support. At the same time, RNB's Long-Term IDRs are notched down from those of the bank's shareholders due to (i) each individual owner being a minority shareholder, which may reduce their propensity to provide support; and (ii) Fitch's view that reputational risks for the owners would probably be containable in case of RNB's default. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to RNB due to its limited track record and high reliance on shareholder funding. RNB was established in 2013 and started its lending expansion in 2014. The bank has a moderate balance sheet (RUB52bn at end-2015) and a fairly narrow franchise, given the bank's focus on supporting the sales of the Renault-Nissan Alliance brands in Russia. The loan book (83% of total assets) is represented primarily by car retail loans (76% of total loans) and financing provided to Renault-Nissan Alliance dealers (24%). Non-performing loans (NPLs; 90 days overdue) were a low 0.6% of end-1Q16 loans, while reserve coverage of NPLs was a strong 4.6x. Capitalisation is sound given solid capital ratios (Fitch Core Capital ratio of 15% at end-2015 and regulatory total CAR of 17% at end-1Q16), well reserved NPLs and conservative development plans. RNB's funding is dominated by shareholder placements (83% of total end-2015 liabilities), although the plan is to somewhat diversify this by increasing local funding through bond issuance. RATING SENSITIVITIES A weakening of the credit profiles of RNB's shareholders, undermining their ability to support the Russian bank, could lead to a downgrade of RNB's ratings, as could a reduction in the importance of RNB for the development of business of Renault and Nissan in Russia. A marked increase in the share of third-party funding of RNB without recourse to the bank's shareholders could also, in Fitch's view, somewhat erode the owners' propensity to support RNB and could result in a downgrade of its ratings. An upgrade of RNB's ratings would likely require a strengthening of the parents' credit profiles and an extended track record of support for the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'B' National Long-Term rating: assigned at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: assigned at '3' Contact: Primary Analyst Sergey Popov, CFA Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Anna Erachina Associate Director +7 495 956 0468 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004954 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.