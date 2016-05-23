Fitch: Ladbrokes and Gala Coral Merger Clears Major Hurdle

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the announcement by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that it is provisionally in favour of the proposed merger between UK gaming group Ladbrokes plc (Ladbrokes, BB/RWN) and Gala Coral Group Limited (GCG, B/RWP) raises the probability that the two groups will proceed with their merger plans. The transaction is still subject to various conditions preceding final anti-trust clearance from the CMA, including the sale of 350 to 400 shops from both groups, and is not expected to conclude before mid-2016 at the earliest. We continue to believe the combination of Ladbrokes with most of GCG should create a UK market leader with a stronger business profile than either group could achieve separately. We assume around GBP865m of GCG's existing indebtedness will become part of Ladbrokes. Following the merger we expect the initial leverage profile of the combined group (funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage estimated at between 5.0x and 5.5x) will be somewhat weaker than Ladbrokes' existing one. This is notwithstanding the benefits to its business profile and possible improved cash flows after realising synergies from the merger. Nevertheless, Ladbrokes' leverage targets, its GBP115m equity placement in 2015 and modest dividend all signal the company's intention to move to a stronger balance sheet in the medium term. While cost savings arising from the merger should support profitability over time, we see some execution risks in completing the merger and integrating both groups. This includes the disposal of a significant number of betting shops in a rapidly evolving market and the amalgamation of the digital platforms as consumer demand moves swiftly online, where GCG has been more successful than Ladbrokes. These risks are reflected in the RWN on Ladbrokes. Following on from our July 2015 rating action, we continue to estimate that the combined entity's Issuer Default Rating would probably be no more than one notch below Ladbrokes' current 'BB', subject to the final details of the combined group's capital structure at completion. Apart from business profile or leverage considerations, we expect weak interest cover metrics (FFO fixed charge cover around 2x) to be close to 'B' category levels upon completion. However we estimate strong profitability with EBIT and FFO margins trending toward 10%, and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, all pointing to a strong 'BB' level. Fitch aims to resolve the rating watches pending the successful completion of the announced merger and greater clarity with regard to Ladbrokes' post-merger strategy and potential synergies. The enlarged group will be renamed Ladbrokes Coral plc. Contact: Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Paula Murphy Director +44 203 530 1718 Michal Svantner Associate Director +44 20 3530 1691 Patrick Durcan Analyst +44 20 3530 1718 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.