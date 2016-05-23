Fitch Affirms NRAM's Guaranteed Debt; Withdraws Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NRAM plc's GBP200m senior bonds maturing December 2019 (XS0101368818) 'AA+' rating. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the rating for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings for this or any other senior debt guaranteed by the UK government issued by NRAM plc or by NRAM (No 1). KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior unsecured debt rating assigned to the notes reflects Fitch's view that their default risk is materially the same as that of the UK sovereign (AA+/Stable). This is because of a public law guarantee, granted when NRAM was nationalised, guaranteeing NRAM's unsecured senior and unsubordinated Euro Medium Term Notes, as well as any accumulated interest on them. On 30 April 2016, the issuer of the notes was substituted to NRAM (No 1), another subsidiary of UK Asset Resolution (UKAR) as part of the sale of certain assets and liabilities by NRAM plc to Cerberus European Residential Holdings BV. On 13 November 2015, HM Treasury confirmed that equivalent guarantee arrangements in respect of the original issuer's Euro Medium Term Notes (including the above rated senior note) apply on the same terms for the new issuer, NRAM (No 1) following its substitution as the notes' principal debtor. RATING SENSITIVITIES No longer relevant as the rating has been withdrawn. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Joanna Drobnik Director +44 20 3530 1318 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004958 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.