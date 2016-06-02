Fitch: Bank Exposure Risk Increasing for U.S. REITs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Trends in U.S. Equity REITs Unsecured Lines of Credit (Favorable Trends Continue Amid Capital Markets Volatility) here NEW YORK, June 02 (Fitch) U.S. REITs are still taking advantage of a favorable bank lending environment, though signs of more risk are emerging according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Unsecured revolving lines of credit remain a critical capital source for REITs and are used primarily to fund acquisitions and development before tapping the debt or equity markets. Fitch expects renewals will remain favorable to borrowers for the foreseeable future as spreads decrease and commitment sizes increase. That said, debt capital structure risk is inching up. 'There has been an increase in revolver draws brought on primarily by recent capital market volatility,' said Managing Director Steven Marks. 'Coupled with higher term loan usage, this is a clear sign that REITs are relying more on bank capital.' 'Bond market volatility is also causing several lower rated REITs to accept unfavorable pricing when they come to market with new debt or pull debt offerings altogether and access the term loan market,' said Marks. Higher rated REITs haven't been immune to the recent bond market volatility, having to use unsecured term loans to pay off revolvers to navigate through capital market turbulence. 'Trends in U.S. Equity REITs Unsecured Lines of Credit' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Daniel Kornblau Associate Director +1-646-582-4946 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.