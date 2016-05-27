Fitch Affirms Russia's Tyumen Region at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Tyumen Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative and the Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding the region's strong budgetary performance, sound cash position and near-zero direct risk. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the Russian Federation (BBB-/Negative). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the region's debt-free position, strong liquidity and a positive net cash position resulting from sound budgetary performance. The ratings also take into account the region's dependence on tax revenues from the oil and gas sector and a weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals. Fitch expects Tyumen will maintain strong budgetary performance with an operating balance of 26%-29% of operating revenue over the medium term. In 2015, despite a 8.3% yoy decrease in tax revenue, operating margin rose to 34% (2014: 32%) due to successful cost-cutting by the administration. Fitch estimates the region will continue to run budget surpluses over the medium term (2015: 9.4% surplus), leading to increased cash reserves. In 2015, the region earned significant income on its deposits, pushing the current margin above the operating margin to 36.2%. Tyumen's finances are exposed to concentration risk. We expect taxes will constitute up to 90%-93% of operating revenue over the medium term (2011-2015: average 87%) given the region's high tax capacity. In 2015 corporate income tax comprised 73% of tax proceeds, while the region's 10 largest taxpayers - mostly national oil and gas producers - contributed 42.3% of total tax revenue. This exposes the region's revenue to volatility and international commodities markets. Positively, this risk should be mitigated by the region's conservative financial policy, vast liquidity reserves and fiscal flexibility. Fitch expects the region will remain free of market debt over the medium term. The region's direct risk is negligible and limited to a budget loan of RUB321m from the federal government. However, Tuymen is exposed to some contingent risk stemming from the debt of its public sector entities. At end-2015, financial debt of the region's majority-owned public companies totalled RUB6bn (5% of full-year operating revenue). However, as regional PSEs are self-financing Fitch views the region's indirect risk as low. The region turned net cash-positive in 2009, with cash reserves and deposits exceeding both direct risk and contingent liabilities. The region's liquidity remains strong, with cash at end-2015 totalling RUB38.8bn, up from RUB25.9bn at end-2014. As Tyumen had relied on its own cash to fund budget deficits in the past, Fitch does not expect the region to borrow in the market in the medium term, but does not rule out some "technical" placements of bonds. The region has a sound economy with a focus on oil refinery and extracting sector servicing. Along with two autonomous regions - Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansiysk (BBB-/Negative) - Tyumen accounts for 85% of national gas output and 56% of oil output. However, oil and gas extraction is mostly concentrated in the autonomous regions. Tyumen's wealth indicators are strong with a GRP per capita at 178% of the national median in 2014. In 2015, the region's GRP remained little changed, but outperformed the national economy, which dropped 3.7%. Tyumen's strong intrinsic credit profile remains constrained by the weak institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. Frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government hampers the forecasting ability of Russian LRGs. RATING SENSITIVITIES The region's ratings are constrained by Russia's ratings. A downgrade is unlikely due to the region's intrinsic strength, unless the sovereign is downgraded. However, a sustained material deterioration of the region's budgetary performance and debt metrics would be negative for the region's ratings. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the LRG comparable internationally for analytical purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure; 