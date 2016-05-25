Fitch Rates Turkey's Tacirler Yatirim 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's Tacirler Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. (Tacirler Investment) a National Long-term Rating of 'A+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Tacirler Investment's position as a leading, independent company in Turkey's investment services sector. The company has a record of strong performance through the economic cycle and notwithstanding capital market volatility. However, Tacirler Investment lags behind bank-owned investment companies that enjoy the benefits of strong parent franchises, network and branding as well as better funding access. Tacirler Investment's main business lines are margin lending and brokerage services. Historically retail customers were its core clientele, but since 2014 the company has been diversifying and targeting the corporate segment and investment banking services. Tacirler Investment has solid capitalisation, with a 60% equity-to-assets ratio at end-2015. It built up significant capital buffers due to decent profitability and high profit retention. Fitch expects the company to moderately increase leverage in the medium term from currently low levels. Risk controls are adequate for the company's size and the complexity of the company's business. All risk limits are set and monitored by the Board of Directors. The company so far has not experienced material losses stemming from market risk exposures, although the company maintains a significant proprietary position in corporate bonds (27% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2015) and usually operates with a moderate open currency position (10% of FCC at end-2015). Tacirler Investment's credit risk is limited given that leverage granted on its margin loans is limited to a conservative 50% and margin calls are in place. Tacirler Investment demonstrates comfortable performance indicators, reflecting its diversified and stable revenue sources. Commission income represented 56% of 2015 total income (2014: 52%). This includes primarily fees for trading and settlement services for retail clientele, but also income from corporate clients on derivatives, FX trading and underwriting. Non-commission income includes interest on margin loans, bank placements and securities holdings, as well as dividends (mainly on its 4.6% stake in Takasbank, BBB-/Stable) and trading income. Profitability is supported by strong efficiency, stemming from a low cost base. Tacirler Investment's liquidity position is somewhat tight with a short-term coverage ratio 115% at end-2015, but this is mitigated by a short-term asset base as the bulk of margin loans are closed within one week. In addition, the company may source liquidity from its TRY30m portfolio of short-term corporate bonds, equal to 14% of its balance sheet. RATING SENSITIVITIES A notable strengthening of franchise and strong operational performance could create moderate upside for Tacirler Investment's rating. Downward rating pressure could arise from a further tightening of liquidity, a significant increase in leverage, a marked deterioration in asset quality or unexpected and sizable trading losses. The rating is also sensitive to reputational risk events, which Fitch does not currently expect, and to a marked deterioration in the operating environment. Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Director +44 203 530 1788 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Huseyin Sevinc Analyst + 44 203 530 1027 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.