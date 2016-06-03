Fitch Affirms Wandsworth Council at 'AA+'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect the UK's strong institutional framework and Wandsworth's focused financial management, conservative budgeting, and low levels of debt. However the ratings also reflect low operating margins and limited flexibility to raise revenue. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Wandsworth's debt will decline over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS UK local authorities (LAs), such as Wandsworth, operate within a predictable and supportive institutional framework which is a key supporting factor of the borough's ratings. LAs are highly dependent on central government transfers as they have limited tax-setting powers. London boroughs retain 30% of local business rates, with an additional "top-up" or "tariff" from/to the government to bring the total to the government's assessment required funding level, and can theoretically increase council tax. LAs had their government funding from grants cut by 36% overall between FY10 and FY15 and face further cuts for LAs from FY17 to FY20 with the phasing-out of the revenue support grant and move to full retention of local business rates. LAs have a statutory obligation to present a balanced budget. As such and due to the cuts in grants, Wandsworth has explored various ways of reducing operating costs. The borough has a successful track record in reducing costs while maintaining high resident satisfaction. It claims to have achieved savings of more than GBP345m (at current prices) since 1979 and since 2010, over GBP100m has been reduced from general fund budgets. A large part of the savings over FY16-FY18 will come from planned budget reductions and ongoing reviews to improve effectiveness and efficiency by transforming the way services are delivered. The borough will be entering into a shared staffing arrangement with Richmond to establish a single staffing structure for both councils by 2017, with the aim of saving 30% on the current cost of management, equivalent to GBP10m per borough. To keep council tax increases at no more than 2%, Wandsworth estimates total savings of GBP86m over FY17 and FY18 need to be achieved, or 5% of operating revenue. The borough expects to have to resort to use of reserves in FY17 and FY18 of up to GBP25m in the context of usable reserves of GBP584m. Wandsworth remains a prosperous borough and has above-average wealth levels compared with London and national averages. The borough has an employment rate of 79%, above the London average of 72%. Council revenue collection is expected to increase from council tax and business rates as a result of privately financed development projects. Wandsworth is also involved in a couple of council-led regeneration schemes involving around 3,000 units of houses. One is a joint venture regeneration scheme next to Clapham Junction Station and the other development partner scheme is in Roehampton. The borough has GBP250m reserves in its Housing Revenue Account, of which up to GBP100m will be used for these programmes. At FYE15, Wandsworth's operating balance fell to GBP18m (FYE14: GBP72m), and operating margins weakened to 2% (FYE14: 8%), with debt servicing at 120% of the operating balance. However, the surplus before debt variation was stable at GBP105m. Fitch expects the borough to be able to maintain stable performance over the term of the next spending review. Total debt was reduced by GBP19m in FY15 to GBP177m and is expected to continue decreasing at the same pace over the medium term. This will be in line with the amortisation of the Public Works Loan Board loan. At end-December 2015, Wandsworth maintained total investments of GBP546m. At FYE15 cash and cash equivalents were GBP174m and GBP16m of assets were available for sale. Net liabilities could stem from the council's net pension liabilities, which at FYE15 totalled GBP352m with total contributions at GBP31m. The most recent triennial actuarial valuation assessed a 95% funding ratio compared with an average 75% in London. Although Wandsworth has the second-highest coverage of liabilities among LAs in England and Wales it is still a risk, as is twice the level of total debt at FYE15. 