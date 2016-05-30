Fitch affirms Ooredoo at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ooredoo Q.S.C.'s (Ooredoo) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is attached below. The rating affirmation reflects the continued strength of Ooredoo's links with the State of Qatar (AA/Stable). Ooredoo's ratings are two notches lower than the Qatar's, in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. Qatar directly and indirectly owns 69% of Ooredoo. KEY RATING DRIVERS State Support Fitch continues to apply its parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology in rating Ooredoo. Ooredoo's ratings reflect Fitch's Ooredoo's strong operational and strategic ties with Qatar. Legal ties are underpinned by the presence of a change of control covenant in Ooredoo's financing documentation should Qatar cease to control the group. This implied state support underpins the strong rating category and offsets risks associated with diversification into weaker rated emerging markets, slowing sector growth and M&A. Emerging Markets Exposure Ooredoo's revenue fell 2% and 3% in 2014 and 2015, respectively, as the company came under pressure from both FX fluctuations and weaker economic conditions in some key markets. The on-going political tension in Iraq has caused significant revenue declines in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, we expect continued FX weakness to hold back Ooredoo's financial results reported in QAR, even though international growth in local currency terms may continue. Mixed Growth Prospects Ooredoo generated approximately 25% of its consolidated revenue in 2015 from Qatar (and 31% of EBITDA) and we expect the contribution from the domestic business to remain significant in the coming few years. Its EBITDA margin in Qatar improved in 2015 but may weaken in 2016 due to a softer economic environment, and as competitive pressure continues unabated. Underlying performance in Indonesia (23% of 2015 revenue) and Oman (8% of 2015 revenue) was good, while EBITDA losses in Myanmar have narrowed significantly. Ooredoo's operations in Iraq, Kuwait and Tunisia continue to face challenging conditions. Fitch expects this year to see a continuation of the trends in 2015. Conservative Leverage Profile Likely Ooredoo's reported consolidated net debt/EBITDA ended 2015 at 2.2x, within the company's target of 1.5x-2.5x. Fitch expects Ooredoo to continue to operate within its target as leverage gradually declines over the next three years. The dividend cut announced with the 2015 results highlights management's conservative approach to the company's balance sheet. Nevertheless, leverage may increase significantly due to a large acquisition, even though we believe this is unlikely in the near term. However, we believe that if the group breaches these levels and struggles to deleverage within the next 18-24 months, forthcoming equity support from Qatar would help reduce debt and place leverage on a more stable footing Sukuk We have reviewed Ooredoo's Sukuk documentation, structure, terms and conditions and there has been no material change since the certificate programme was assigned its rating of 'A+' in December 2013. For more information, refer to the rating action commentary 'Fitch Rates Ooredoo Tamweel's USD1.25bn Sukuk 'A+'' published on 2 December 2013. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Ooredoo include: - No change in the implied support and commitment from, and ownership by Qatar. - Revenues to fall approximately 3% in 2016, driven by FX volatility before returning to growth in 2017 and 2018, assuming no further significant moves in exchange rates. - Stable EBITDA margin in 2016 and 2017 at around 38.7% (40% in 2015). - Capex of 22% of revenue in 2016 before stabilising at around 20% in the medium-term. We expect capex will largely be financed with internally generated funds. - Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage at around 3x at end-2016, before falling towards 2.6x in 2018. - Free cash flow (FCF) to remain negative in 2016 before returning to positive territory in 2017, boosted by lower capex and higher EBITDA contributions from Myanmar. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - Explicit guarantees from Qatar in favour of Ooredoo, which would likely result in positive rating action on Ooredoo's IDR, providing that the other parent-subsidiary linkages do not weaken. - Positive rating action on Qatar. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade of the sovereign rating or a change in implied support and commitment from, as well as importance to and ownership by Qatar, which would prompt a review of the ratings - Significant acquisitions that breach the company's maximum net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x without deleveraging below that level within 18-24 months, indicating weaker state support. SOVEREIGN RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the sovereign ratings are currently well balanced. The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to negative rating action are: - Sustained weakness in hydrocarbon revenues and a failure to scale back expenditure, eroding fiscal and external buffers. - A materialisation of large contingent liabilities, such as from government-related enterprises or the banking sector, resulting in a rapid draw-down of sovereign assets or build-up of debt. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action are: - Improvement in structural factors such as reduction in oil dependence, and a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the economic policy framework. SOVEREIGN KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD35/b in 2016 and USD45/b in 2017 and rise to a long-term average of USD65/b. Fitch assumes natural gas prices will evolve broadly in line with oil prices. Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not impact directly on Qatar or on its ability to trade and that the domestic political scene will remain stable. LIQUIDITY Ooredoo has a solid liquidity position. The group ended 2015 with QAR18.2bn of cash and cash equivalents and a QAR3bn undrawn revolving credit facility available until January 2017. Ooredoo's cash is enough to meet all debt maturing until end-2019. 