Fitch Revises Phoenix Life's and Phoenix Life Assurance's Outlook to Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Phoenix Life Limited's and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to Positive from Stable, while affirming their ratings at 'A'. They are the main operating companies of Phoenix Group Holdings (Phoenix). Fitch has also affirmed Phoenix's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed PGH Capital Limited's (PGHCL) GBP300m 5.75% senior notes (XS1081768738) and GBP428m subordinated Tier 2 notes (XS1171593293) at 'BBB+' and 'BBB-', respectively. Both debt issues are guaranteed by Phoenix. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Positive Outlook reflects potential benefits from the proposed acquisition of AXA Wealth's pension and protection business for GBP375m. Phoenix is financing the acquisition via a bridge loan of approximately GBP185m and issuing approximately GBP190m of new equity. Fitch views the transaction as positive for Phoenix's market position and expects that the transaction will have a favourable impact on the company's capitalisation and financial leverage. The ratings reflect Phoenix's strong capitalisation and market position. These positive rating factors are offset by high, but significantly improved, financial leverage and fairly weak fixed-charge coverage. We view Phoenix's capitalisation, as measured by our Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM), as "extremely strong" based on end-2015 data (end-2014: "very strong"). The group's Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) coverage ratio (calculated with the formula for closed book insurers) was 135% at end-2015 (end-2014: 128%) and its Solvency II coverage ratio was 130%. As the Solvency II ratio is dampened by the inclusion of own funds and solvency capital requirements of with-profit funds and staff pension schemes that are in surplus, Phoenix also reported the ratio excluding these effects, its "shareholder capital coverage" ratio, which was 154%. Phoenix is the largest consolidator of closed life assurance funds in the UK with total assets of GBP60.6bn (excluding reinsurance assets) at end-2015 and gross written premiums of GBP902m in 2015. However, as Phoenix's strategy is to acquire run-off portfolios only in the UK and Ireland, the group's geographical diversification is limited. This exposes Phoenix to economic and regulatory changes in these two countries. Phoenix's financial leverage has improved significantly in recent years, to 31% at end-2015 (2011: 52%). Fitch expects financial leverage to continue to improve in the medium term. Phoenix's fixed-charge coverage was around 3x in 2015 (2014: around 6x), in line with the 2011-2015 average of around 4x, which is weak for the rating. The decline in 2015 is due to coverage in 2014 being supported by the proceeds of the sale of Phoenix's asset manager Ignis to Standard Life. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if Phoenix's score in Prism FBM remains "extremely strong" and financial leverage falls below 30% with Fitch expecting it to remain below 30%. Fixed-charge coverage higher than 7x for a sustained period could also lead to an upgrade. An upgrade is subject to evidence of successful integration of AXA Wealth's pension and protection business into Phoenix's operations. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005248 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.