Fitch: U.S. REIT Liquidity Still Weathering Choppy Waters

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 1Q16 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity: Navigating Uncertain Waters here NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) U.S. equity REITs have weathered the marketwide selloff of earlier this year and are in an improved liquidity position, though a Fitch Ratings special report says there are still some hurdles the sector needs to overcome. The big impediment so far this year has been capital issuance, which is down compared to recent quarters. REIT capital issuance so far this year is 11.6% lower than the same period last year. Common equity and unsecured bond issuance also remains sluggish for REITs, with combined capital via these methods lagging the same period in 2015 by 26.1%. Amid the decline, healthcare REITs are still raising the most REIT capital among all major property types with 14.9% so far in 2016, this after leading the way with 21.6% last year. The weaker capital access is overshadowing what are still very much healthy fundamentals for commercial real estate. Fitch expects fundamentals to remain healthy and for cap rates to increase modestly, primarily for lower physical and/or market quality assets. 'REITs are adjusting their bids for a higher cost of capital while marginal buyers remain on the sidelines until the CMBS market stabilizes,' said Managing Director Steven Marks. That said, sector liquidity coverage remains strong and will likely remain so into the second half of the year. '1Q16 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity: Navigating Uncertain Waters' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Zachary Klein Analyst +1-212-908-0841 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Steven Marks Managing Director, Head of U.S. REITs +1-212-908-9161 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.