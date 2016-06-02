Fitch Affirms Bupa Insurance Ltd's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa Insurance Ltd's (BIL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed BIL's GBP330m subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc (BF; A-/Stable/F2) and guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at 'BBB+'. BF is BIL's immediate holding company. It is also the main holding company of the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Bupa Finance plc; dated 6 January 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS BIL's key credit strengths include the insurer's strong underwriting profitability as well as its leading market position in the UK and Bupa's strong franchise. Fitch also believes that capital is supportive of the rating. The strong capitalisation somewhat offsets the relatively high leverage for the rating category. BIL's underwriting profitability remained strong in 2015, with a Fitch-calculated combined ratio of 91% (2014: 93%). BIL's planned withdrawals from non-core markets as well as re-pricing of some of corporate accounts contributed to the 2pp improvement in combined ratio. Higher unrealised losses on investments in 2015 resulted in a slight reduction in net income to GBP144m (2014: GBP161m). BIL's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's internal risk-based capital assessment, is strong and commensurate with the ratings. BIL reported a Solvency II SCR coverage ratio of 302% for YE15. Capitalisation for the group as a whole is strong, despite a considerable amount of goodwill affecting the quality of capital. Fitch views positively BIL's further reduction of the loan to its parent to GBP201m (2014: GBP400m). The proceeds were used to part-fund the upstreaming of dividend payments from BIL. Fitch views the loan through which BIL channels cash to its parent as detrimental to the quality of its capital. Bupa's vertically integrated value chain with care homes, hospitals and primary care centres complement the main private medical insurance (PMI) business. Although Fitch views positively Bupa's focus on its chosen markets, the group's lack of diversification by business line, evident in its strong reliance on PMI as a source of income, constrains ratings. PMI makes up more than 70% of Bupa's revenue and profits. Fitch analyses Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa Group basis. The strength of BIL's financial profile means that its ratings are currently based primarily on its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the ownership by Bupa Group as neutral for the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the medium term given the company's mono-line status. The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include: - A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an increase in the combined ratio to over 100% (2015: 91%) for an extended period and earnings-based interest coverage declining to below 4x (2015: 9x). - Changes in government healthcare policy impacting BIL's ability to appropriately price its products or otherwise impairing the company's financial or operating profile. -A downgrade of BF (see separate rating commentary on BF for its rating sensitivities). Contact: Primary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Graham Coutts Director +44 20 3530 1654 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005469 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.