Fitch Upgrades 4 Hungarian Banks on Sovereign Rating Action

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded MFB Hungarian Development Bank Private Limited Company's (MFB) and Hungarian Export-Import Bank Private Ltd's (Hexim) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. It has also upgraded Erste Bank Hungary Zrt.'s (EBH) and Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank Zrt's (K&H) Long-Term IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term IDR of CIB Bank Zrt (CIB) at 'BBB-'. All ratings are on Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the upgrade of Hungary's Long-Term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook (see 'Fitch Upgrades Hungary to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated 20 May 2016 on www.fitchratings.com). The Viability Ratings (VRs) of K&H, EBH and CIB are not affected by these rating actions. KEY RATING DRIVERS MFB and Hexim The upgrades of state-owned MFB and Hexim reflect the improved ability of the government to provide extraordinary support, in case of need, as reflected in the upgrade of Hungary's Long-Term IDR, while the propensity to support both banks remains strong, in Fitch's view. The banks' strategic policy roles to fund domestic economic growth (MFB) and promote Hungarian exports (Hexim) remain of high importance in assessing the likelihood of government support. The direct and irrevocable statutory guarantees relating to both banks' funding activities (funding guarantees) and other forms of financial support available to both banks from the state are also key to the ratings. Fitch's view of support also takes into account both banks' full state ownership as well as dedicated legal acts (separate for each bank) that define their mandates, operating rules and relationship with the state. K&H, EBH and CIB The upgrades of K&H and EBH are driven by the upgrade of the Hungarian sovereign and Fitch's unchanged view of the ability and propensity of their respective parents - KBC Bank (KBC; A-/Positive/a-) and Erste Group Bank AG (Erste; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) to provide support. The affirmation of CIB reflects Fitch's unchanged view on support the parent Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) could provide to CIB, in case of need. In Fitch's view, KBC, Erste and Intesa will continue to have a high propensity to support their Hungarian subsidiaries because the central and eastern European region remains strategically important for each of them. However, Fitch has maintained the cap for Hungarian banks' IDRs at one notch above the sovereign's to reflect the amplified country risks due to numerous state interventions in the banking sector. In case of a sovereign default these risks could limit the banks' ability to service their debt or their parents' propensity to continue providing support, or both. Fitch considers positively recent developments in the market, including a substantial reduction in the banking tax for the period of 2016-2019, and the authorities' commitment to address the sector's persistent asset quality problems. These indicate reduction in the near-term risks of state interventions which would negatively affect the banking sector. At the same time, Fitch would need to see an extended track record of the authorities' revised stance before it considers changing its view on the risk of intervention in a stress scenario and hence revising the cap on bank ratings of one notch above the sovereign. Following the upgrade, EBH is now rated one notch below Erste. K&H could also be rated within one notch of its parent, if country risks allowed. The Stable Outlook on EBH reflects that on Erste. The Stable Outlook on K&H reflects that for the Hungarian sovereign. Fitch maintains a two-notch difference between the ratings of Intesa and CIB, as in our view, there is some uncertainty with respect to Intesa's long-term commitment to the Hungarian market, given Intesa's stronger focus on its home market and CIB's still weak, albeit improving, performance and prospects. The Stable Outlook on CIB's Long-Term IDR is in line with that on Intesa. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL RATINGS MFB and Hexim MFB's and Hexim's ratings are sensitive to changes in Hungary's sovereign ratings and are likely to move in tandem with them. MFB's and Hexim's ratings are also sensitive to the state's willingness to support them, which Fitch believes is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. K&H, EBH and CIB An upgrade of the banks' IDRs would be contingent on K&H -An upgrade of the Hungarian sovereign rating or a positive change in Fitch's perception of country risks the Hungarian banks face; EBH -An upgrade of the Hungarian sovereign rating or a positive change in Fitch's perception of country risks, coupled with an upgrade of the parent bank; CIB -An upgrade of the parent bank. The IDRs of K&H and EBH would likely be downgraded if there is a downgrade of the Hungarian sovereign. The IDRs of EBH and CIB would likely be downgraded if their respective parents are downgraded. The rating actions are as follows: MFB Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Hexim Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' K&H Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb' EBH Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b' CIB Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-' 