Fitch: Korea Bank Risks to Shift As Legacy Issues Are Resolved

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South Korean Banks Update - June 2016 here SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) The restructuring of legacy assets in the Korean shipbuilding and shipping sectors will remain a key issue for the banking sector in the short term, says Fitch Ratings. However, once these are resolved, Korean banks' loan books should be reasonably clean, and rising household debt and exposures to real estate are likely to become more prevalent risks in the medium and longer terms. The ongoing restructuring of key legacy sectors in Korea is especially relevant for policy banks, which have the greatest exposures. More than 60% of the KRW88trn (USD77bn) in loans to the shipping and shipbuilding sectors at end-2015 were extended by two policy banks - KEXIM and KDB, with the two sectors totaling 21% of the two banks' total loan portfolio. By comparison, shipping and shipbuilding account for 2.3% of the total loan books of the big four commercial banks and Fitch believes there will be only limited direct impact on these lenders from the restructuring. NPL ratios for the two sectors are already about 15% even with loans to failed shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering being classified as "normal". With weak reserve buffers, there is an increasing chance that the solvency guarantee clause will kick in to trigger a requirement to recapitalise the two policy banks. The restructuring process is likely to be gradual and Fitch believes that asset quality will weaken further this year, which suggests that the policy banks will remain under pressure in the short term. Over the longer term, risks to Korea's banking sector will shift towards increasing bank exposures to households, self-employed individuals and certain categories of real estate lending - sectors all broadly linked to how the property market will evolve. This follows the government's economic policy to boost domestic consumption, which has driven rising household debt. The risks from rising household debt are unlikely to materialise in the short term though, and there are several mitigating factors. Notably, regulatory pressures have resulted in structural improvements in mortgages in recent years, including increasing amortisation and use of longer-term, fixed-rate loans. Furthermore, the starting point for risks in the mortgage sector is modest with a very low delinquency rate of 0.3% and comfortable average loan-to-value ratio of 54%. Fitch has a Stable Outlook for Korean bank ratings. The policy banks' ratings are equalised with the sovereign's, reflecting the government's extremely strong propensity to provide support if necessary. Commercial banks face a challenging operating environment of slow economic growth and low interest rates, which may push them to seek growth internationally. As such, changes to banks' risk appetite and global trends in capitalisation that could affect Korean banks' relative capital position to global peers could be rating drivers. With regard to Korea's plan to introduce a bail-in mechanism toward the end-2016, it remains to be seen how strong the language will be and whether it will be enforceable in practice. Fitch estimates annual refinancing needs of about KRW5trn of Basel III securities for the system, mostly in local currency. This assumes no significant change to the terms and conditions of the instruments and the maintenance of a 0% countercyclical buffer requirement. Further information and analysis on the key issues facing Korean banks can be found in the "South Korean Banks Update" presentation available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. 