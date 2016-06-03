Fitch Rates DBS Series 2 Mortgage Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank's (DBS; AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2 AUD 750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The floating-rate bond is due June 2019 and benefits from a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue to the equivalent of SGD2.1bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on DBS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches, and the asset percentage (AP) used in the asset coverage test of 85.5% which Fitch relies on its analysis. The AP relied upon supports a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries given default of the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on DBS's IDR. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5% is equivalent to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 17%. The main driver of the breakeven OC is the asset disposal component of 18.5%, which has improved from 19% with the new issuance but still reflects the very large maturity mismatches that remain in the programme, as the cover assets have a weighted average life (WAL) of 12.6 years and the covered bonds a WAL of 2.5 years. The component also includes a sales discount of 2% assumed on the cover assets (63% of the total balance) linked to Central Provident Fund drawings, which reflects the higher costs associated for their purchase by a third party. The cover pool's 'AAA' credit loss remains unchanged at 4.2%. A detailed description of the rating drivers and the assumptions considered for the analysis of DBS' Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria can be found in the report entitled "DBS Bank Ltd. - Mortgage Covered Bonds" dated 7 August 2015. As at 9 May 2016, the cover pool consisted of 5,182 prime Singapore private residential mortgage loans totalling SGD3.9bn. The portfolio has a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 57.14%, is 52 months seasoned and 36% of the loans by current balance are for investment purposes. A total return swap and covered bond swap, which is provided by DBS, protects the bond investors against currency and interest mismatches between the cover pool and the bonds. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) DBS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was downgraded by three notches to 'A-'; (ii) the Fitch Discontinuity Cap fell by three notches to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Primary Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +82 2 3278 8373 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4, Youido-Dong Seoul, 150-737, Republic of South Korea Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 9140 