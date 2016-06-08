Fitch Affirms Aviva at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aviva Plc's (Aviva) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and the core insurance subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Aviva's strong position in the group's key markets, diversification by business line, robust capital position and operational scale. Aviva's ratings also benefit from the group's geographical diversification across the UK, Europe, Canada and Asia. Aviva has strong life insurance market positions in the UK, France, Italy and Spain, and exposure to insurance growth markets in Poland, Turkey and Asia. The group has leading non-life market positions in the UK (1st), Canada (2nd) and France (10th). Aviva's market position in Canada will be strengthened by the group's acquisition of RBC General Insurance Company, which was announced in January 2016. Aviva's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM), is 'extremely strong' based on end-2015 results (end-2014 'extremely strong'). Aviva's financial leverage improved to 24% (end-2015) from 27% (end-2014), but remains high for the ratings, in Fitch's view. Aviva's profitability remains supportive of the ratings, despite the Fitch-calculated net income return on equity (ROE) weakening to 7% in 2015 (2014: 15%). The ROE comparative weakness is partly attributable to the accounting impact of Aviva's acquisition of Friends Life. The group reported a stable operating ROE of 13% in 2015 (2014: 14%). Fitch expects synergies resulting from the acquisition to provide long-term support to Aviva's profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM, falling to a low level in the 'very strong' category, or financial leverage increasing above 30%. Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near term, unless Aviva sees a sustained improvement of financial leverage to below 20%. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Aviva Assurances --IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Insurance Company of Canada --IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Insurance Ltd --IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable. Aviva International Insurance Ltd --IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited --IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Plc --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Aviva Vie --IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Friends Life Holdings plc --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Friends Life Limited --IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt of Aviva Plc --4.5% CAD450m Tier 3 Notes (CAG0683QC318) affirmed at 'BBB+' --6.875% GBP210m Tier 1 Notes (XS0181161380) guaranteed by Friends Life Limited affirmed at 'BBB+' Subordinated debt of Friends Life Holdings, guaranteed by Friends Life Limited --12% GBP162m Tier 2 Notes (XS0430178961) affirmed at 'A' --8.25% GBP500m Tier 2 Notes (XS0620022128) affirmed at 'A-' --7.875% USD575m Tier 2 Notes (XS0851688860) affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005744 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.