Fitch Publishes 4M16 Russian Banks Datawatch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 4M16 - xls here MOSCOW, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Moscow-02 June 2016: Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The issue (available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above) includes: - Balance sheet numbers as of 1 May 2016, as well as changes during April 2016 and since 1 January 2016 - Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 4M16 for the main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks Fitch notes the following key developments in April 2016: Sector corporate loans nominally dropped by RUB0.6trn (-1.7%), but grew marginally by RUB35bn (0.1%) after adjusting for the rouble's 5% appreciation against the US dollar. Notable growth was seen at Gazprombank (RUB63bn, 2%), AB Rossiya (RUB26bn, 8.8%), Alfa-Bank (RUB30bn, 2.5%) and FC Otkritie (RUB20bn, 1%). The biggest decreases were reported by Sberbank (RUB62bn, -0.5%) and Bank of Moscow (RUB45bn, -0.5%). Sector retail loans were more or less flat (in both nominal and real terms), as 0.8% growth in state banks (mainly Sberbank and VTB24) was offset by a similar decrease in other banks. Among specialised retail banks, Tinkoff grew by 1%, Orient Express and Rencredit were stable, while Home Credit, Russian Standard and OTP further deleveraged by about 2%. Customer funding (excluding that from government entities) decreased by RUB0.6trn (-1.2%) in nominal terms, but grew by RUB344bn (0.7%) after adjusting for exchange rate effects. The latter figure comprised a RUB132bn outflow (-0.5%) of corporate funds and a RUB476bn inflow (2.2%) of retail deposits. The biggest FX-adjusted decreases of corporate accounts were in Sberbank (RUB168bn, -2.2%), Unicredit (RUB121bn, -14%, largely offsetting the RUB154bn inflow in March), Rusag (RUB104bn, -8.7%), RosCap (RUB24bn, seemingly offset by the similar contraction of investments in mutual funds), AB Rossiya (RUB32bn, -6.7%) and Novikombank (RUB27bn, -15%, largely offsetting the RUB36bn inflow in March). At the same time, considerable monthly inflows were reported by VTB (RUB307bn, 7.3%), Gazprombank (RUB73bn, 2.8%) and Alfa-bank (RUB33bn, 4.3%). Retail deposit inflows were even across the sector. The main source of new liquidity is Central Bank of Russia (CBR) rouble emissions, which are used to buy foreign currency from the Ministry of Finance, when it sells reserve funds to fund the budget deficit (about RUB400bn in April). State funding decreased by RUB621bn (-11.5%) net of exchange rate movements, as banks ran down liquidity buffers, anticipating seasonally lower demand for liquidity due to the May holidays. The net contraction comprised a very large RUB907bn repayment of CBR rouble funding (of which RUB606bn by VTB and RUB99bn by Sberbank), which was partially offset by RUB181bn of new borrowing from federal and regional budgets, RUB83bn from the Finance Ministry and RUB22bn from other government entities. We expect the sector to repay most of the remaining CBR rouble funding by end-3Q16 and to start accumulating excess rouble liquidity. The CBR is concerned about the potential impact on inflation if banks use this liquidity too quickly to issue new loans, and is therefore considering various options to sterilise liquidity (eg in April the CBR sold sovereign bonds from its portfolio to the banks). CBR FX funding was stable at USD16bn, of which USD14bn was utilised by Otkritie, mainly to buy two-thirds of the Russian Eurobond issue due in 2030. The sector reported a RUB17bn net profit in April (2% annualised ROAE), solely due to Sberbank's RUB42bn profit (21% ROAE). A sizeable loss of RUB22bn (-16% of end-March equity) of uncertain nature was reported by Bank of Moscow, while impairment-driven losses were recognised by Promsvyazbank (RUB3bn, -4%) and Novikombank (RUB3bn, -18%, fully offset by RUB5.2bn of financial aid from Rostec). Among retail banks, Home Credit, Tinkoff and Rencredit reported significant profits equalling about 2% of end-March equity, Russian Standard was marginally below break-even, while Orient Express and OTP recorded losses equal to 3%-4% of equity. The sampled banks' weighted average capital ratios improved marginally by 10bp-20bp in April due to the 5% rouble appreciation causing a deflation of FX risk-weighted assets. The core tier 1 (N1.1) and tier 1 (N1.2) ratios both increased by 23bp, to 8.3% (minimum 4.5%) and 8.6% (minimum 6%) respectively, and the total capital ratio (N1.0) increased by 12bp to 12.6%. We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential future profits) of 45 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued banks, and those not reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential loan losses equal to less than 5% of loans, and six could absorb less than 1%. The latter are VTB24, Pervobank, MDM, Orient Express, UBRIR and Moscow Industrial Bank. Some banking groups are operating with very low or even negative equity on an aggregated basis (B&N Bank and SMP Bank groups), mainly due to them having rescued failed banks with eroded capital bases. Although these are mostly rectified in IFRS accounts through recognition of fair-value gains on essentially interest-free funding received from the state Depository Insurance Agency, in Russian accounts these gains are earned gradually. Fitch believes there is a high risk of underestimation by the acquirers of potential problems in the acquired banks, which could threaten their own capital positions unless further support is provided by the authorities (eg Otkritie has already requested further support for bank Trust, Novikombank reportedly may have underestimated problems in Fondservice Bank, and B&N Bank has cautiously deconsolidated Rost Bank, the absolute value of negative equity of which is now 4x greater than it was at the acquisition date). The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 82 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.