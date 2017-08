惠譽公佈更新的保險公司評等方法

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 02 (Fitch) 惠譽信評日前公佈保險公司評等方法的定期審核結果,並更新了既有的方法 。惠譽在全球保險業整體評等標準「保險業評等方法」的更新報告內,公佈了修改的部分。 此次更新以兩處小幅修改部分為主,整體標準並無重大變動。 小幅修改的部分也包括了新增的詳細說明,從而更新惠譽針對保險業者隸屬於超國際組織的評等標準。目前惠譽以超國際組織資助標準作為準據,評估這樣的股權持有狀況對於保險機 構評等有何影響。惠譽亦針對壽險業者的資產負債存續期落差增訂準則,據以在評估資產 / 負債與流動性管理的利率風險期間加以應用。 上述更新應不致造成既有評等因此而變動。 如欲瀏覽「保險業評等方法」的完整報告內容,請見惠譽網站www.fitchratings.com。 註:此為中文譯本,若與原英文版本有任何出入,請以英文版為準。 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.