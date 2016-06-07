Fitch Rates Prudential's Subordinated Notes 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Prudential Plc's (Prudential) USD1bn issue of subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB+'. The notes are rated three notches below Prudential's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', which has a Stable Outlook, to reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Tier 2 subordinated notes carry a coupon of 5.25% and are perpetual securities, callable after a period of five years. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature that would be triggered if the company is unable to meet the applicable Solvency Capital Requirement (or Minimum Capital Requirement), as defined in the Solvency II directive. We have applied to the Tier 2 notes a baseline recovery assumption of 'poor', reflecting the level of subordination, and a non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate', reflecting the mandatory interest deferral feature. As a result, the rating is notched down three times from the IDR; two notches for recovery prospects and one notch for non-performance risk. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is classified as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage calculations. The resulting changes in Prudential's financial leverage and fixed charge coverage are not expected to be material. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may affect Prudential's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms Prudential's IFS at 'A+' dated 10 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). Contact: Primary Analyst Sam Mageed Director +44 20 3530 1704 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Managing Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 9 December 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology - Effective Sept. 16, 2015 to May 17, 2016 (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.